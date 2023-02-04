Hersheypark Shares New On-Ride Video for Wildcat's Revenge

Hersheypark has released its first full on-ride POV render for its new Rocky Mountain Construction coaster.

Wildcat's Revenge will open this summer - 100 years after the debut of the park's original Wild Cat coaster. The new ride will be an RMC rebuild of the Hersheypark's 1996 Wildcat, a Great Coasters International wooden roller coaster.

Wildcat's Revenge will feature three custom-decorated trains [Hersheypark Goes Wild With Its New Coaster Trains] on its 3,510 feet of IBox track, reaching a top speed of 62 miles per hour after an 82-degree drop from its 140-foot lift hill. Along the way, riders will experience four inversions, including what the park is calling the "World’s Largest Underflip," an inversion that begins with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270° roll and a dive down towards the side.

