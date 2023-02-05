Which Is Better: Downtown Disney or Universal CityWalk?

Which California theme park resort has the better shopping and dining district - is it Disneyland's Downtown Disney, or Universal Studios Hollywood's Universal CityWalk?
Let's put this up for a vote. But first, let's compare the two with a "tale of the tape."
As for activities and entertainment, each venue has a live performance stage. Downtown Disney also has
But the big difference between the two may be their food line-ups. Below, I have listed the genres you can find at both Downtown Disney and Universal CityWalk, with the Disney locations listed first (simply because "D" comes before "U" in the alphabet). Then, I have the Disney-only and Universal-only selections.
Table service Burgers & Shakes:
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes v. Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen and Johnny Rockets
Table service Brewpub:
Ballast Point Brewing Co. v. NBC Sports Grill & Brew
Table service "Gulf Coast":
Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen v. Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville
Table service Italian:
Naples Ristorante e Bar v. Buca di Beppo and VIVO Italian Kitchen
Table service Mexican:
Tortilla Jo's v. Antojito's Cocina Mexicana
Table service - Other "Big Menu" Chains:
Splitsville Luxury Lanes v. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Quick serve Mexican:
Taqueria at Tortilla Jo's v. Taco Bell
Quick serve Sandwiches:
Earl of Sandwich v. Firehouse Subs
Bakery:
Sprinkles v. Voodoo Doughnut and Cinnabon and Spark's Mini Donuts & Chocolates (Downtown Disney has announced a Porto's.)
Ice Cream/FroYo/Smoothies:
Jamba and Salt & Straw v. Ben & Jerry's and Menchies
Pretzels:
Wetzels' Pretzels v. Wetzels' Pretzels
Coffee:
Starbucks v. Starbucks
Table service Mediterranean:
Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar & Cafe
Quick serve Pizza:
Napolini Pizzeria (Blaze Pizza has closed at CityWalk. I'd bet an imaginary dollar that Orlando's Red Oven will come to Hollywood soon.)
Table service Chinese:
Dongpo Kitchen (Downtown Disney has announced a Din Tai Fung.)
Table service Japanese:
Wasabi
Quick serve Burgers:
The Habit Burger Grill
Quick serve Chicken:
Chick Chick Chicken and KFC Express
Quick serve Chinese:
Panda Express
Hot Dogs:
Pink's Famous Hot Dogs
Boba:
Mini Monster
Other snacks:
Crepe Cafe
Popcornopolis
At Downtown Disney, the first hour of parking in the Simba Lot costs $10. You can get three additional hours of parking at no extra charge by spending at least $20 and getting a validation from any Downtown Disney location. Beyond that, each additional 30 minutes costs $7. The maximum daily parking is $66.
At Universal CityWalk, general parking in any of Universal's parking structures costs $30 before 5pm and $10 after 5pm. You can get all but $5 of your general parking fee refunded with a movie admission by presenting your parking receipt at a Universal Cinema ticket window.
Break it all down and tell us in the comments below which places you prefer.
City Walk’s Imax is a draw for both locals and tourists.
I abstain. Neither location wowed me on my California vacation last year. Downtown Disney is a bit of a mess at the moment, but Universal's parking fees are absurd and I haven't really heard of any locations unique to that area that are worth checking out.
I'm with James: They are both pretty poor and far worse than they should be.
I love the idea of thinking about food in "Genres" as opposed to cuisines or fast casual type categories.