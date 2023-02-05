Which Is Better: Downtown Disney or Universal CityWalk?

Which California theme park resort has the better shopping and dining district - is it Disneyland's Downtown Disney, or Universal Studios Hollywood's Universal CityWalk?

Let's put this up for a vote. But first, let's compare the two with a "tale of the tape."

As for activities and entertainment, each venue has a live performance stage. Downtown Disney also has

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Bowling)

Universal Cinema (AMC Theaters)

iFly (indoor skydiving)

while Universal CityWalk has

But the big difference between the two may be their food line-ups. Below, I have listed the genres you can find at both Downtown Disney and Universal CityWalk, with the Disney locations listed first (simply because "D" comes before "U" in the alphabet). Then, I have the Disney-only and Universal-only selections.

Food at Both Disney and Universal

Table service Burgers & Shakes:

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes v. Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen and Johnny Rockets

Table service Brewpub:

Ballast Point Brewing Co. v. NBC Sports Grill & Brew

Table service "Gulf Coast":

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen v. Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville

Table service Italian:

Naples Ristorante e Bar v. Buca di Beppo and VIVO Italian Kitchen

Table service Mexican:

Tortilla Jo's v. Antojito's Cocina Mexicana

Table service - Other "Big Menu" Chains:

Splitsville Luxury Lanes v. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Quick serve Mexican:

Taqueria at Tortilla Jo's v. Taco Bell

Quick serve Sandwiches:

Earl of Sandwich v. Firehouse Subs

Bakery:

Sprinkles v. Voodoo Doughnut and Cinnabon and Spark's Mini Donuts & Chocolates (Downtown Disney has announced a Porto's.)

Ice Cream/FroYo/Smoothies:

Jamba and Salt & Straw v. Ben & Jerry's and Menchies

Pretzels:

Wetzels' Pretzels v. Wetzels' Pretzels

Coffee:

Starbucks v. Starbucks

Food at Downtown Disney Only

Table service Mediterranean:

Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar & Cafe

Quick serve Pizza:

Napolini Pizzeria (Blaze Pizza has closed at CityWalk. I'd bet an imaginary dollar that Orlando's Red Oven will come to Hollywood soon.)

Food at Universal CityWalk Only

Table service Chinese:

Dongpo Kitchen (Downtown Disney has announced a Din Tai Fung.)

Table service Japanese:

Wasabi

Quick serve Burgers:

The Habit Burger Grill

Quick serve Chicken:

Chick Chick Chicken and KFC Express

Quick serve Chinese:

Panda Express

Hot Dogs:

Pink's Famous Hot Dogs

Boba:

Mini Monster

Other snacks:

Crepe Cafe

Popcornopolis

Parking

At Downtown Disney, the first hour of parking in the Simba Lot costs $10. You can get three additional hours of parking at no extra charge by spending at least $20 and getting a validation from any Downtown Disney location. Beyond that, each additional 30 minutes costs $7. The maximum daily parking is $66.

At Universal CityWalk, general parking in any of Universal's parking structures costs $30 before 5pm and $10 after 5pm. You can get all but $5 of your general parking fee refunded with a movie admission by presenting your parking receipt at a Universal Cinema ticket window.

Break it all down and tell us in the comments below which places you prefer.

