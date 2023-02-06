Disney World Hotels to Resume Full Housekeeping Service

Walt Disney World's hotel guests soon will again get to experience the relief of coming back to a fully cleaned room at the end of the day in the parks.

Like many hotel companies, Disney suspended full housekeeping services during the pandemic. Instead of making beds, replacing towels, cleaning and tidying up every day, Walt Disney World offered modified housekeeping services during their stay, with towels and amenities replaced and trash removed every other day. Full cleanings came only in between guests.

Today, Disney World announced that, by the end of this month, full housekeeping services will return to all of the resort's hotel rooms. Full service will be provided either every day or every other day, depending upon the hotel, but will include making the beds, cleaning the bathrooms and replacing towels, empting the trash, and tidying up.

So get ready to maybe see a towel animal or your Disney plush toys back in action when you return to your room, once again.

Wait a minute... whose logo is that again?

Regular, reliable housekeeping services are one of the perks that can help make hotels a better choice than Airbnbs, along with responsive front desk services, on-site security, and reservations that hotels won't just cancel on you when they feel like they can get a better deal from other guests. Many hotel chains cut housekeeping services as a way to save money or deal with staffing shortages following the lockdowns, but with the travel industry recovering and demand for lodging growing, smart hoteliers are bringing back housekeeping and other guest services to stay ahead of the competition.

With Disney World's premium pricing, guests have a right to expect a premium experience - and that includes daily housekeeping.

Replies (2)