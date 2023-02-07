Take a Fresh Look Inside Disney's New 'World of Frozen'

Get ready to visit Arendelle. Disney's first park land themed to Frozen is nearing completion.

World of Frozen will open in the second half of this year at Hong Kong Disneyland, and Disney is sharing some fresh looks inside the construction site.

World of Frozen brings the movies' Arendelle to life with North Mountain and Elsa's Ice Palace sitting above Arendelle Castle, around which visitors can experience two attractions, eat in a quick-service restaurant, and shop for whatever Frozen souvenirs fans of the movies don't already own.



Concept art courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

The land's two attractions will be World of Frozen, which includes a plussed version of the Elsa Audio-Animatronic from the Epcot boat ride (see it in the video above), and Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs, a family roller coaster.

Stay tuned for more news about World of Frozen in the weeks ahead, including an official opening date.

