Take a Fresh Look Inside Disney's New 'World of Frozen'

Get ready to visit Arendelle. Disney's first park land themed to Frozen is nearing completion.
World of Frozen will open in the second half of this year at Hong Kong Disneyland, and Disney is sharing some fresh looks inside the construction site.
World of Frozen brings the movies' Arendelle to life with North Mountain and Elsa's Ice Palace sitting above Arendelle Castle, around which visitors can experience two attractions, eat in a quick-service restaurant, and shop for whatever Frozen souvenirs fans of the movies don't already own.
The land's two attractions will be World of Frozen, which includes a plussed version of the Elsa Audio-Animatronic from the Epcot boat ride (see it in the video above), and Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs, a family roller coaster.
Stay tuned for more news about World of Frozen in the weeks ahead, including an official opening date.
Imagine a Disney park with nothing but its IP lands: Star Wars, Cars, Avatar, Toy Story, and now Frozen. (And maybe Toontown, too.) Would that be the world's best theme park, or a logistical mess?
@Robert Niles, I think in terms of cohesiveness and immersion, although impressive on their own, all the different worlds thrown together would be abrupt and jarring, instead of the escape they're meant to be. It's a reminder of reality, rather than a suspension of it.
This looks fantastic!
I'm curious: does anyone know what happened to HK:DL's planned Avengers Campus area? Last I heard, they were supposed to get an Avengers Quinjet attraction (originally planned for this year, pre-pandemic). Is this ride still a go? Will it be replaced with the other Avengers ride that's been confirmed for Avengers Campus in DLR?
Will Disneyland ever receive a Frozen Land?
Man, I really hope Disney starts moving away from the projected face approach in America so that we can start getting animatronics like that one again.
Looks like it’s gonna be a beauty once it’s finished. I’m getting a “plussed New Fantasyland” vibe