Is This the End for Silver Dollar City's 'Fire In The Hole'?

Silver Dollar City is putting out the Fire In The Hole. Well, at least for now.

The Branson, Missouri theme park announced this morning that this upcoming season will be the last for the original Fire In The Hole attraction at Silver Dollar City.

"More than 25 million guests have been entertained by the Fire In the Hole adventure since the attraction opened a half-century ago," Silver Dollar City Attractions President Brad Thomas said. "Today's riders include grandparents who remember riding when they were kids, and now they share the fun and unique experience with their grandkids."



Photo courtesy Silver Dollar City

To celebrate the ride's final season, Silver Dollar City will be planning Fire In The Hole special events and promotions. In its press release announcing the ride's imminent departure, Silver Dollar City carefully used the word "original" throughout when referring to Fire In The Hole, which should only amplify speculation that the park will rebuild Fire in the Hole rather than remove it outright.

"This Grand Finale season of the original Fire In The Hole is paving the way for continued growth and new adventures at Silver Dollar City," Thomas said. "There will be exciting announcements in the future."

Opened in 1972, Fire In The Hole is one of the original dark ride/roller coaster combinations, with both powered sections and free-fall drops along its track. The storyline casts riders as volunteer firefighters riding through a burning town. Silver Dollar City owner Herschend Family Entertainment also operates a sibling attraction called Blazing Fury at its Dollywood park in Tennessee.

Silver Dollar City opens for its 2023 season on March 11.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (3)