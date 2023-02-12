Disney Celebrates 100 Years in Super Bowl Commercial

The Walt Disney Company will continue its 100th anniversary celebration this afternoon with a new Super Bowl commercial.

Disney's 90-second spot, "Disney100 Special Look," is designed to celebrate both the company's storytellers and its fans.

"As we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, it is remarkable to look back at Walt Disney’s legacy and his passionate pursuit of excellence that continue to propel the company forward today," CEO Bob Iger said. "We are incredibly grateful to the generations of people all over the world for being such a special part of our history and for inviting our stories and characters into their lives over the past century.

"Disney100 represents a celebration of all of our fans and families, and our storytellers and creative visionaries whose talents and imaginations have created the magical moments that make Disney such an enduring part of the global culture," Iger continued.

Keep in mind, this isn't a house ad. The Super Bowl is airing on Fox this year (which remained part of the "old" Fox company that Disney did not buy), so Disney likely had to put up millions for the airtime to buy this spot.

Disney has a long history with creating iconic Super Bowl advertisements. In 1987, Disney rushed production of an ad featuring New York Giants moments after winning the Big Game, in which Phil Simms declared, "I'm going to Disneyland!"

The spot went viral in the pre-Internet media era, becoming a catch-phrase ("I'm going to Disney World for fans on the east coast) that endured for a generation. You can learn more about the origins of that campaign from the man who helped create it in our post, How the 'I'm Going to Disney World' Super Bowl Ad Started.

Will this latest ad becomes as big a hit? We will see soon. Here is Disney's Super Bowl LVII commercial:

The Disney100 celebration kicked off last month at the Disneyland Resort, which debuted a new Mickey Mouse ride and two new nighttime spectaculars. Please see 'Wondrous Journeys' Delivers for Disneyland Fans for our coverage and reviews of that event, which continues throughout 2023 in Anaheim.

For more on the Disney theme parks, including our latest reader rankings of attractions and links to discounted tickets, please visit our listing pages:

