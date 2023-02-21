Peanuts Celebration Heads North to the Bay Area

The Peanuts Celebration is hitting the road.

For the past several years, Knott's Berry Farm has kicked off its festival season with the Peanuts Celebration in January, honoring the Charles Schulz cartoon characters that have served as the park's mascots since the 1980s. With Knott's acquisition by Cedar Fair later that decade, the Peanuts characters came to the company's other parks across the country, and now the Peanuts Celebration is beginning to make that move, too.

California's Great America announced today that it will host a Peanuts Celebration this spring, from April 1 through April 30. Entertainment will include the "Happiness Is..." musical at Celebration Plaza, The Jelly of the Month Club in Snoopy's Legendary Rooftop Concert at Great America Theater, Spike's Silent Disco at the Theater Royale, the Peanuts On the Go sing-along at the 50s Gazebo, and Sally and Schroeder hosting Music Goes 'Round and Around at Planet Snoopy, where guests also can learn how to draw Peanuts characters in the Peanuts Sketch School.

Festival food will include four speciality hot dogs at American Cafe, Pulled Pork Mac 'n' Cheese or Fried Pickle Chips at Snack Shack, and a PB&J sandwich deep-fried in funnel cake batter at Sweet Treats.

Located in Santa Clara in the Bay Area, California's Great America is open Fridays through Sundays in April, plus Thursdays April 6 and 13.

Meanwhile, back in Southern California, Knott's Peanuts Celebration continues through February 26 at Knott's Berry Farm. For tickets starting at $55 per person, please visit our partner's Knott's Berry Farm tickets page.

