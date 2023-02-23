Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces New Spring Haunt Event

Haunt season just got a huge boost from Six Flags today, as Six Flags Magic Mountain announced an all-new, after-hours haunt event... for the spring.

Haunt fans won't have to wait until late summer to get their scream on in Southern California this year. Six Flags Magic Mountain's new Scream Break event will run 9pm to midnight on Friday through Sunday nights, starting on March 18. The event will run for 14 nights, through April 16.

Event guests can enter the park starting at 7:30 and parking will be included in the event price, which Six Flags has not yet announced. Scream Break will be a hard-ticket event, so it will not be included with season passes and memberships.

Scream Break will offer two haunted mazes and three scare zones, "all with a chilling Spring Break twist," according to the park. DJs will be playing in DC Universe and the Full Throttle Plaza, while special food and drinks - including sangria blood bags and syringe jello shots - will be available for sale. Several coasters will be running during the event as well, including the new Wonder Woman Flight of Courage, Full Throttle, Goliath, Batman The Ride, Twisted Colossus, and Scream.

In addition to Scream Break, Six Flags Magic Mountain will be offering a new Tacos & Beer Fest for Spring Break visitors during normal operating hours from March 9 through April 16. In addition to a variety of seasonal and craft beers, that menu will include:

Impossible Taco

Rolled Chicken Taco

Chicken Esquites Taco

Keto Taco (lettuce wrapped)

Chicken & Waffle Taco

Crispy Chicken Taco

Birria Taco

Smoked Tri Tip Taco

Asian BBQ Beef Taco

Chicken Wonton Taco

Grilled Fish Taco

Baja Shrimp Taco

Spicy Shredded Pork Taco

Cheesy Potato Taco

Carne Asada Taco

Cilantro Lime Chicken Taco

Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Taco

Strawberry Shortcake Taco

On Mondays through Thursdays during the event, Six Flags Magic Mountain will offer Double Ride Days, where visitors can get back-to-back rides on back to back rides on Goliath, Scream, Batman The Ride, and The Riddler's Revenge. Two-for-one discounts also will be offered on select food and merchandise in the park.

