Disneyland Teases Real-Life 'Rogers: The Musical'

Marvel fans might see another dream come true at the Disneyland Resort this summer. The resort just teased a real-life production of "Rogers: The Musical" at Disney California Adventure's Hyperion Theater.

"Rogers: The Musical" is the campy faux-Broadway show that appeared in the Hawkeye TV series on Disney+. Ever since the scene dropped, many fans have been wishing that Disney would stage this production, in some form, at one of its theme parks.

Now, it might be happening. Disney Parks has yet to confirm it, but it dropped a social media video tease today that all but promised the show at DCA.

In the video snippet, a woman dressed as Agent Carter shows the camera a Playbill-style program for Rogers: The Musical, except that this program is branded "Hyperion," the name of the Broadway-style theater at Disney California Adventure.

The camera zooms out to show her step toward the Hyperion marquee, which then lights up with the words "Coming Soon." And just to beat us over the head with it, the letter "R" in the Hyperion logo is blinking.

Disneyland recently posted an audition notice for roles to play in a limited-run musical at the Hyperion, so it appears that Rogers: The Musical may be that production.

As the post said, stay tuned for more details.

