Universal Offers New, Dairy-Free Version of Butterbeer

Don't do dairy? The wizards and witches at Universal have conjured up a new version of Butterbeer, just for you.

Real-life Butterbeer debuted with the opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando in 2010. But thanks to that foamy top, visitors who cannot or choose not to drink dairy have had to avoid the popular beverage. Now, Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood are offering dairy-free versions of both cold and frozen Butterbeer, for vegans and the lactose-intolerant.



Cold and Frozen Butterbeer

Be advised that the hot version of Butterbeer does not yet have a dairy-free option. Perhaps at some point in the future, a witch or wizard will develop an oat- or almond-milk version of that drink, but that might require Ilvermorny expanding to open a campus in California first.

The non-dairy versions of cold and Frozen Butterbeer is available at The Three Broomsticks and Leaky Cauldron in Orlando and at The Three Broomsticks and Hog's Head Pub at Universal Studios Hollywood. For discounts on tickets to those parks, as well as our recent reader rankings and advice for visiting, please follow the links on our Theme Park listings page.



