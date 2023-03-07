Disney Makes Another Leadership Change at Imagineering

Bruce Vaughn is returning to Walt Disney Imagineering, this time as its new Chief Creative Officer.

Vaughn previously worked as WDI's Chief Creative Executive for nine years, before departing the company in 2016. He first joined WDI in 1993 as a senior technical specialist, coming to Disney from a career in media special effects development, including work on 1989's "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier." He most recently worked for Airbnb as its Vice President, Experiential Creative Product.

Vaughn will co-lead Walt Disney Imagineering with Barbara Bouza, who continues as President of WDI. That should be a familiar arrangement for Vaughn, who co-led WDI with Craig Russell, who held the title Chief Development and Delivery Executive when the two ran Disney's themed entertainment design shop. Both Vaughn and Bouza will report to Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro.

"I've remained an Imagineer at heart, so I'm thrilled to join Barbara and reunite with this phenomenal global team of creators and innovators during this pivotal time," Vaughn said.

Bouza became WDI's President in 2021, replacing Bob Weis, who then took on the role Global Imagineering Ambassador before retiring from Disney last year. Weis then accepted a position as Global Immersive Experience Design Leader at Gensler, the architecture and design firm where Bouza worked as Managing Director, Principal before joining Disney.

"The Walt Disney Company, fueled by thousands of innovators and creative storytellers, has transformed the entertainment industry for the past 100 years," D'Amaro said. "I am proud to have the dynamic team of Barbara Bouza and Bruce Vaughn at the helm of Walt Disney Imagineering as Disney Parks Experiences and Products continues to focus on investing in creativity and developing new experiences around the world."??

"With so many exciting projects under way and tremendous opportunities ahead of us, I look forward to partnering with Bruce to fuel creativity and deliver next-level experiences," Bouza said.

Vaughn will rejoin Disney on March 20.

