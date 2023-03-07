New Family Theme Park Set for Texas

It looks like the Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting another theme park aimed at families with young children.

Just two months after Universal announced that it would build a new park in Frisco, just north of Dallas, Merlin Entertainments today said that it would open a new Peppa Pig Theme Park in North Richland Hills, near Fort Worth.



Concept art courtesy Merlin

Merlin opened its first Peppa Pig Theme Park in the United States last year, adjacent to Legoland Florida. Tickets to that park are often bundled with Legoland Florida, but the Texas park will be a stand-alone attraction, though it will be built next to NRH2O Family Water Park, which is owned by the City of North Richland Hills.

Merlin also operates a Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium in Grapevine, which is located between North Richland Hills and Frisco.

"Merlin's platform and reach continues to grow in the U.S. as we build on the success of the world’s first standalone Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida. Given the incredible success of our Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium in Grapevine, the North Richland Hills community was a natural next step in our expansion and rollout," Merlin CEO Scott O'Neil said. "Merlin is the definitive partner of choice for brands engaging children, holding the research, care, experience and interest in bringing iconic brands to life through location-based attractions. Thank you to our friends at Hasbro for partnering with us to bring the playful world of Peppa Pig to this vibrant community."

The Dallas-Fort Worth Peppa Pig Theme Park will open in 2024.

