What's Coming Next at Walt Disney World

Let's recap all the news from this week's "All the Disney Thrills" press event at the Walt Disney World Resort, including opening dates for Disney new TRON roller coaster and Toy Story BBQ restaurant.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ, a new table-service, fixed-price, family-style restaurant, will open in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios on March 23.

On April 3, the Happily Ever After fireworks show returns to the Magic Kingdom, this time with Cinderella Castle's projections extending down Main Street USA.

Epcot Forever also returns the same evening.

On April 4, TRON Lightcycle Run, Disney's new Vekoma family coaster, will open in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom.

On April 22 - the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom - Moana will begin greeting guests in Discovery Island.

Coming This Summer

Here's more meet-and-greet news: Figment will return to meet guests in the Imagination pavilion at EPCOT, starting sometime this summer.

In addition, Disney will install the "Tiana’s Foods" water tower at the site of the former Splash Mountain, which is now undergoing its transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a "The Princess and the Frog" makeover of the flume ride that will open sometime in 2024.



View this week of construction on Tiana's Bayou Adventure, where the new water tower will be installed next to the former Chickapin Hill.

Coming This Fall

The Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana walkthrough attraction will debut in EPCOT's World Nature.

Mirabel from Encanto will greet guests in the Fairytale Garden at Magic Kingdom, "which will be transformed with whimsical décor inspired by la Familia Madrigal," according to Disney.

Later This Year

EPCOT will host the Disney100 celebration at Walt Disney World Resort, following the kickoff of the company-wide celebration at Disneyland in January.

In other EPCOT news, CommuniCore Hall will open in World Celebration, featuring the new Mickey & Friends character location.



Concept art courtesy Disney

And EPCOT will be getting a new nighttime spectacular on the World Showcase lagoon, replacing Epcot Forever, which will return April 3 after Harmonious closes.



Concept art courtesy Disney

"This special show - through music pyrotechnics, lasers and lighting - reflects the commonality in all of us," Show Director Tom Vazzana said. "You can be you. I can be me, and we could all be together in this one beautiful show."

Finally, a new California-inspired restaurant - Summer House on the Lake - will open in Disney Springs later this year, including The Cookie Jar, a "dessert-focused market" serving freshly baked cookies and pastries.

