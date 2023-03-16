Happy Birthday to Walt Disney Studios Park

Happy 21st birthday today to Walt Disney Studios Park at the Disneyland Paris Resort.

Walt Disney Studios opened March 16, 2002, as Disneyland Paris expanded to add a second gate. It long has been Disney's least-attended theme park worldwide, but that's still enough to make the park the fourth most popular in Europe (Disneyland Paris is number one) and rank it among the top 25 theme parks for attendance worldwide.

And Disney's hard at work trying to increase the park's appeal. Avengers Campus opened at Walt Disney Studios last year, and a new World of Frozen land is under construction. Disney CEO Bob Iger visited the park today to see the construction progress in person.



Photo via Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski

Find out more about the park on our Walt Disney Studios Park listing page.

For discounted admission to the Disneyland Paris theme parks, please visit our partner's Disneyland Paris tickets page.

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (9)