Wonder Woman Gets the Spotlight on the Warner Bros. Tour

Warner Bros. is continuing its 100th anniversary celebration by bringing one of its biggest stars to one of its biggest attractions. Warner Bros. Discovery, DC, and Visit Burbank have brought a statue of Wonder Woman to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood.

"Wonder Woman is one of the world’s most beloved and iconic DC Super Heroes of all time — A Champion of Truth, Justice and Warrior for Peace," Pam Lifford, President, Global Brands, Franchises and Experiences for Warner Bros., said. "As we kick off the Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary - Sharing Every Story, Wonder Woman is part of this company's story and legacy. Not only is she a prominent fixture of the Studio Tour, she will now be a permanent fixture as our story continues for the next 100 years."

"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins joined Lifford to unveil the Wonder Woman statue.



Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, courtesy Warner Bros. Consumer Products

The 600-plus-pound Wonder Woman statue was based on a design by artist Jenny Frison and was crafted by Burbank's American Fine Arts Foundry and Fabrication.

