Dark Arts Set for Return to Hogwarts in Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has just released the dates for this year's return of the Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle show.

The projection show on the castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will happen multiple times nightly from dusk through park close on these dates:

March 25 – April 9

May 27 – 29

June 17 – August 13



Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle

If you've not seen the show before, here is our review from the show's debut at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2019, which includes background and a description: The Dark Arts rule in Universal's new Hogwarts Castle show.

