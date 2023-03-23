First Look: Full POV for France's Fastest Roller Coaster

We've got the first full official POV of France's fastest roller coaster, which opens next month.

Parc Asterix's Toutatis is a 3,527-foot multi-launch coaster from Intamin, with a top speed of nearly 67 miles per hour. The coaster stands 167 feet tall, with a 101-degree drop.

If any of this looks familiar to American coaster fans, that's because Toutatis is basically a plussed version of Pantheon, which opened one year ago at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia. [Here is Russell Meyer's review: Busch Gardens Offers a Divine Experience on Pantheon.]

Toutatis anchors the new €36 million Le Festival Toutatis land at Parc Asterix. The new land, themed to a Celtic god worshipped in ancient Gaul, also will include Chez Gyrofolix (a Zamperla Nebulaz) and Le Sanglier d'Or playground. Toutatis and its new land will open with the park on April 8.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (0)