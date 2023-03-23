Europa Park Celebrates Nikola Tesla With New Attractions

Germany's Europa Park opens for its 2023 summer season on Saturday. But it's a sneak peek at its new ride for 2024 that should excite coaster fans around the world.

As it opens for its 49th season, Europa Park will debut its 16th themed area - Principality of Liechtenstein. Located between Switzerland and England in the park, Liechtenstein will feature the return of the park's Balloon Ride, which was relocated to make room for the park's new Croatia area.

That land will be the home to the park's still-unnamed 2024 roller coaster. But Europa Park did confirm that the ride will be themed to Nikola Tesla, as suspected following the park's release of concept art that featured Tesla's Wardenclyffe Tower next to the ride. At a press conference today, the Mack family - which owns Europa Park - presented a scale model of the attraction.



Photo courtesy Europa Park

You can watch a concept POV of the new Mack Rides coaster on the Europa Park website. (Europa Park's video site does not enable embedding on other sites.)

Fans can get ready for the new attraction with the "Nikola Tesla's Beautiful Croatia" 360-degree movie that will debut Saturday in the Dome of Dreams in the park's Greece area. The waiting area for the movie will include a preview of the new coaster while in the film itself, "the audience accompanies visionary Nikola Tesla in the late 19th century as he works on his groundbreaking electricity experiments, as well as joining him to explore the sights of his native Croatia," according to the park's press release.

And this fall, a new 12-minute, 4D film devoted to Tesla and his discoveries will open in the park's Magic Cinema 4D.



Image courtesy Europa Park

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park listings page.

Replies (2)