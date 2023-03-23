Disney Cruise Line Announces First Lighthouse Point Sailings

Disney has announced the dates for its first cruises to its new port of call in the Bahamas.

Disney Cruise Line's first sailing to Lighthouse Point will depart from Fort Lauderdale on the Disney Magic on June 6, 2024. The three-night preview will offer a "sneak peek" of Lighthouse Point with "limited access" to some areas of the new facility on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera.

A seven-night inaugural sailing to Lighthouse Point aboard the Disney Fantasy from Port Canaveral will follow on June 8. Lighthouse Point then will become a stop on select itineraries for the Disney Magic, sailing from Fort Lauderdale.

That means that Lighthouse Point will not be included on Disney Wish itineraries, so if you want Disney's newest ship and its newest exclusive port of call, for now, you will have to choose one or the other. You can read more about Lighthouse Point in our previous post, Disney's New Private Port Aims for Summer 2024 Debut.

Disney Cruise Line is scheduled to take delivery of its next ship, Disney Treasure, sometime in 2024, as well, with another ship to follow in 2025.

Prices for the cruises to Lighthouse Point start at $1,578 for a three-night cruise for two adults. Early reservations open March 27, with reservations available to the public starting March 30. You can see the full list of upcoming Lighthouse Point itineraries on Disney Cruise Line's website. You can see Disney's complete list of summer 2024 itineraries there, too.

For more themed entertainment news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)