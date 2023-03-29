Here's How Disney Played Florida's Ron DeSantis

Ever since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took over the board that maintains local government control of land upon which the Walt Disney World Resort sits, I have been trying to figure out why Disney seemed to have rolled over and allowed DeSantis to do that.
Disney seemed to have a solid legal case against the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which the Florida Legislature established back in the 1960s, after Disney bought tens of thousands of acres in Central Florida. Yet Disney filed no legal attempt to stop DeSantis and his allies in the Legislature from replacing Reedy Creek with the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.
The new district is officially charged with everything Reedy Creek did, except that its board is appointed by the Florida governor rather than elected by the residents of the district. Since only Disney determines who gets to live in the district, that effectively gave Disney control of the district for the past 50-some years.
But now that DeSantis' cronies are in charge, they have discovered why Disney did nothing to keep them from taking over. That's because Disney left them next to nothing to do.
On February 8, just before the Legislature passed the bill creating the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to replace Reedy Creek, the Reedy Creek board passed a "Declaration of Restrictive Covenants" that essentially gives Walt Disney Parks and Resorts complete control over the development of all property within the former Reedy Creek Improvement District, without any subsequent board being able to reverse the designation.
The new board also can't use the Disney name or any character likeness, either.
Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel has posted the document online, if you would like to read it for yourself.
And here is the truly delicious part - which has gone viral since it was announced. The Covenants remain in effect until 21 years after the death of the last remaining currently living descendent of King Charles III.
Now we don't know yet whom that might be, but King Charles' youngest current descendent is 21-month-old Montecito, California resident Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Given how old her great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother lived to be, it's probably a safe bet that Lilibet, her brother, and her three cousins over in the United Kingdom will be around much longer than Ron DeSantis will.
The new board is hiring outside lawyers to see if it has a case to fight Disney over the Covenants - a fight that would be paid for by Florida taxpayers.
Good luck with that. So as it stands now, it's Bob Iger - 1 and Ron DeSantis - 0 for control of the Walt Disney Company's operations in Florida.
People who can't control their ego always end up shooting themselves in the foot at some point.
Disney’s attempt to circumvent will not stick. The hunt is on and in the end Disney will continue to decline. Playing politics will do that.
This is great news for a company that could use some. It’s wonderful to see the Florida Fascist hoisted by his own petard. And while I don’t approve of the extraordinary amount of power corporations have in American politics, I do appreciate the rare occasion when one takes a stand against evil. Well played, Disney!
A couple of things:
First, if the new pseudo RCID board decides to fight this in court they will have to use public funds to pay the attorneys making their case. Public funds should only be used if the expenditure delivers some benefit to the public. How do Floridians benefit from the removal of the "Declaration of Restrictive Covenants"?
Second, the Governor seems to have a choice. First, ignore the "Declaration of Restrictive Covenants" and just carry on -- which would essentially end any additional headlines related to Reedy Creek. Or fight Disney and run the risk of losing in court -- which would generate worldwide headlines ("Disney defeats DeSantis") right smack in the middle of the 2024 election.
Your move, Ron.
Delicious indeed Robert! lol
Normally I wouldn't be cheering for a large company to be doing this kind of stuff but when the government is that corrupt and the reasons for doing it in the first place are so disingenuous then I'm all in! Go Disney! :)
America is cursed with our far-right wingnuts, but blessed because they are largely idiots.
Ron DeSantis is a sad, hateful little man, I applaud his continued failure.
Oh my God, the "last descendant of Charles III" bit made me laugh out loud, beautiful.
That King Charles descendent thing sounds made up, I had to read it a few times! Even checked the calendar if it's April Fools yet.