Here's How Disney Played Florida's Ron DeSantis

Ever since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took over the board that maintains local government control of land upon which the Walt Disney World Resort sits, I have been trying to figure out why Disney seemed to have rolled over and allowed DeSantis to do that.

Disney seemed to have a solid legal case against the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which the Florida Legislature established back in the 1960s, after Disney bought tens of thousands of acres in Central Florida. Yet Disney filed no legal attempt to stop DeSantis and his allies in the Legislature from replacing Reedy Creek with the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

The new district is officially charged with everything Reedy Creek did, except that its board is appointed by the Florida governor rather than elected by the residents of the district. Since only Disney determines who gets to live in the district, that effectively gave Disney control of the district for the past 50-some years.

But now that DeSantis' cronies are in charge, they have discovered why Disney did nothing to keep them from taking over. That's because Disney left them next to nothing to do.

On February 8, just before the Legislature passed the bill creating the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to replace Reedy Creek, the Reedy Creek board passed a "Declaration of Restrictive Covenants" that essentially gives Walt Disney Parks and Resorts complete control over the development of all property within the former Reedy Creek Improvement District, without any subsequent board being able to reverse the designation.

The new board also can't use the Disney name or any character likeness, either.

Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel has posted the document online, if you would like to read it for yourself.

And here is the truly delicious part - which has gone viral since it was announced. The Covenants remain in effect until 21 years after the death of the last remaining currently living descendent of King Charles III.

Now we don't know yet whom that might be, but King Charles' youngest current descendent is 21-month-old Montecito, California resident Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Given how old her great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother lived to be, it's probably a safe bet that Lilibet, her brother, and her three cousins over in the United Kingdom will be around much longer than Ron DeSantis will.

The new board is hiring outside lawyers to see if it has a case to fight Disney over the Covenants - a fight that would be paid for by Florida taxpayers.

Good luck with that. So as it stands now, it's Bob Iger - 1 and Ron DeSantis - 0 for control of the Walt Disney Company's operations in Florida.

