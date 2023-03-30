Knott's Extends Its Boysenberry Festival

Knott's Berry Farm is extending its Boysenberry Festival for three more weekends this spring.

The annual food festival was set to end on April 16. [Here was our preview: Knott's Boysenberry Festival Returns This Weekend] However, visitors to the park will be able to enjoy the festival for the following three weekends: Friday, Saturday and Sunday on April 21-23, April 28-30 and May 5-7.

In addition, Knott's is celebrating April 3 as National Boysenberry Day, to honor the hybrid berry that Walter and Cordelia Knott first successfully harvested back in 1932. The Knotts' boysenberry jams, jellies, and preserves - along with Mrs. Knott's fried chicken dinners - helped make the Knotts' berry farm a popular southern California attraction, eventually leading to the development of today's theme park.

Knott's is inviting all park guests to wear purple formal outfits on April 3, then make their way to the Calico Mine Stage at 3pm for a "Berry Style Stroll" and group photo.

