What Is the World's Top Theme Park Brand?

As we approach the 2023 vacation season, I would like to find out where everyone's loyalties are. What is your favorite theme park brand these days?

It's time for another Vote of the Week here on Theme Park Insider. This time, I am asking about brands, rather than companies or chains. For the biggies - Disney, Universal, etc. - those line up, but you will see a few exceptions in the poll below.

First, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld get separate places on the ballot, as those are different brands even if they are part of the same company. Legoland also makes the ballot, even though the rest of the Merlin theme parks do not, as the rest of that chain does not share a single, customer-facing brand.

That's also the reason why I have not listed Cedar Fair on the ballot. While I know that many fans love their parks, especially flagship Cedar Point, the company just hasn't developed Cedar Fair as a consumer brand name like the other theme park brands on this list. Ditto for Parques Reunidos.

Now if your favorite theme park brand happens to be one of the individual parks run by these or other companies, that's great. Just vote "Another brand" in the poll. And if you do not have a single favorite brand (spoiler alert: I don't!), you can vote for "I don't have one favorite."

Otherwise, I have listed six big theme park brands for your consideration: Disney, Universal, Six Flags, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, and Legoland. Even though China is now the third-largest market for reading Theme Park Insider (behind the United States and United Kingdom), I did not include Chimelong, Fantawild, and OCT on the ballot, since I have not covered those brands much here on the site and felt it unfair to have them compete in a poll like this until we have given them more coverage.

In the comments, I would love to hear any thoughts as to why your choice is your favorite. Thank you, as always, for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

