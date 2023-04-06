Annual Pass Sales Are Coming Back at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort will resume all annual pass sales this month, the resort announced today.

Sales of Disney World's three top annual passes will resume on April 20, with the Disney Sorcerer Pass going back on sale to Disney Vacation Club members on April 13. Current passholders have been able to renew, but sales of new passes have been unavailable for a while now.

Walt Disney World sells four levels of annual passes, with the least expensive - the Disney Pixie Dust Pass - now on sale to Florida residents. That pass costs $399 plus tax and is valid on most weekdays, being blocked for popular holiday weeks, including Thanksgiving, Christmas and Spring Break.

The other three passes - the ones that will be going back on sale - are:

Disney Pirate Pass - $749 plus tax. Valid all dates for which the Pixie Pass is good, plus most weekends, minus holiday periods.

Disney Sorcerer Pass - $969 plus tax. Valid for almost all dates, minus the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. Certain parks may be unavailable on other dates.

Disney Incredi-Pass - $1,399 plus tax. No blockout dates.

Only the Incredi-Pass is available visitors from outside Florida who are not DVC members. Non-Florida DVC members may buy the Sorcerer Pass, but otherwise you must be a Florida resident to buy the Pixie Dust, Pirate, or Sorcerer passes. No-interest monthly payment options are available to Florida residents on all passes, after a $205 down payment.

Starting April 18, Walt Disney Worlds's annual passholders no longer will need to make reservations to visit the parks after 2pm, with the exception of Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays. For other visits, annual pass use will continue to be subject to advance reservation availability. Pixie Dust passholders may make up to three reservations at a time. Pirate passholders may make four, and Sorcerer and Incredi-Pass holders may make five. All passholders may make length of stay reservations when staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel.

Walt Disney World annual passholders also get access to select Disney PhotoPass benefits, as well as free parking for all passholders. (Let's pause here while most Disneyland Magic Key passholders sigh heavily in exasperation and envy.)

