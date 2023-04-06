New Aeronautica Landing Land Opens at Carowinds

Carowinds is celebrating its 50the anniversary with the opening tomorrow of its newest themed land, Aeronautica Landing.
The Charlotte theme park opened March 31, 1973, straddling the state line between North and South Carolina. And it is the Carolina's aviation history that Carowinds has chose to celebrate in the design of Aeronautica Landing. [The Wright Brothers first flew near Kitty Hawk on December 17, 1903.] The park previewed its new land in a press event this morning.
Aeronautica Landing features four rides:
Opening later this spring will be Gyro Force, a wipeout-style spinner, and Windstar, a Zamperla WindstarZ ride.
And when you are ready to refuel, Aeronautica Landing also features Terminal A, a new restaurant and bar featuring craft beers, cocktails, and "displays of memorabilia celebrating the Carolinas’ rich aviation history."
Carowinds also is home to Fury 325, one of Theme Park Insider readers' top five roller coasters.
Glad to see Cedar Fair going down the more themed route. It seemed to work well for Kings Dominion with Jungle Xpedition, I hope it works well for the rest of the parks in the chain this year.
Nicely themed additions, congratulations Carowinds!