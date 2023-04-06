New Aeronautica Landing Land Opens at Carowinds

Carowinds is celebrating its 50the anniversary with the opening tomorrow of its newest themed land, Aeronautica Landing.

The Charlotte theme park opened March 31, 1973, straddling the state line between North and South Carolina. And it is the Carolina's aviation history that Carowinds has chose to celebrate in the design of Aeronautica Landing. [The Wright Brothers first flew near Kitty Hawk on December 17, 1903.] The park previewed its new land in a press event this morning.

Aeronautica Landing features four rides:

Air Racers : A Zamperla Air Race. Height restriction: 48 inches.

: A Zamperla Air Race. Height restriction: 48 inches. The Airwalker : A Zamperla Disk'O. Height restriction: 42 inches, or 48 inches to ride alone.

: A Zamperla Disk'O. Height restriction: 42 inches, or 48 inches to ride alone. Gear Spin : A Zamperla Nebulaz. Height restriction: 42 inches, or 48 inches to ride alone.

: A Zamperla Nebulaz. Height restriction: 42 inches, or 48 inches to ride alone. Hover and Dodge: Majestic Manufacturing bumper cars, now rebranded as hovercraft to better fit with the area's new theme. Height restriction: 42 inches, or 48 inches to ride alone.

Opening later this spring will be Gyro Force, a wipeout-style spinner, and Windstar, a Zamperla WindstarZ ride.

And when you are ready to refuel, Aeronautica Landing also features Terminal A, a new restaurant and bar featuring craft beers, cocktails, and "displays of memorabilia celebrating the Carolinas’ rich aviation history."

Carowinds also is home to Fury 325, one of Theme Park Insider readers' top five roller coasters.

