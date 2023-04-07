When Will Disney Do Something New at Disneyland Paris?

Ever since lockdowns ended and venues reopened, The Walt Disney Company has been pouring billions of dollars into theme park attraction development. Parks around the world, from Disneyland to Walt Disney World and beyond, have welcomed many new rides over the past few years, with even more now under construction.

But one theme park has not enjoyed the benefits of this rush to build. And it is paying for that neglect at the front gate.

It's been over 17 years since Disney added a new ride to Disneyland Paris. And even that replaced a previous attraction. When you look only at new rides that represent an addition to the park, Disneyland Paris has gone nearly 28 years without expansion.

Let's put that into context and compare Disneyland Paris with Disney's other 11 parks around the world, including its companion, Walt Disney Studios Park. Below, I have listed each of Disney's theme parks, noting the last new ride that the company added to each. Note that I am listing only rides and not counting new construction of walk-throughs, shows, restaurants, or stores. (And if I have missed something, please let me know in the comments and I will update.)

Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Last new construction was TRON Lightcycle Run, which opened officially this week.

Disneyland

Last new construction was Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, which opened in January.

EPCOT

Last new construction was Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which opened in 2022. That replaced the old Universe of Energy pavilion, so the last new construction addition to the park as Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in the expanded France pavilion in 2021. Next up is Moana: Journey of Water, later this year.

Tokyo Disneyland

Last new construction was the Fantasyland expansion, which concluded with the opening of Mickey's Magical Music World in 2021.

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Last new construction Minnie & Mickey's Runaway Railway in 2020. That replaced the Great Movie Ride, so the last new construction addition to the park was Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in 2019.

Tokyo DisneySea

Last new construction was Soaring: Fantastic Flight in 2019. Next up is Fantasy Springs, which will open by early 2024.

Shanghai Disneyland

Last new construction was Toy Story Land, which opened in 2018. Next up is Zootopia, which will open later this year.

Disney's Animal Kingdom

Last new construction was Pandora - The World of Avatar in 2017.

Hong Kong Disneyland

Last new construction was the expansion of Castle of Magical Dreams in 2020 and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! in 2019. Those replaced Sleeping Beauty Castle and Buzz Lightyear, respectively, so the last new construction addition to the park was Iron Man Experience in 2017. Next up is World of Frozen, which will open later this year.

Walt Disney Studios Park

Last new construction was Avengers Campus, which opened in 2022. Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure replaced Armageddon, so the last new construction addition to the park was Place de Rémy in 2014. Next up is the Kingdom of Arendelle, which will open later this year or next.

Disney California Adventure

Last new construction was Avengers Campus, which opened in 2021. Avengers Campus replaced A Bug's Land and the It's Tough to Be a Bug movie, so the last new construction addition to the park was Radiator Springs Racers and Cars Land in 2012.

Disneyland Paris

Last new construction was Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast in 2006. That ride replaced Visionarium, so the last new construction addition to the park was Space Mountain: De la Terre a la Lune in 1995. The park opened in 1992.

Disneyland Paris drew an average of more than 12 million visitors a year through the late 1990s, suffering a decline when Walt Disney Studios Park opened next door in 2002. Disneyland Paris recovered to the 12 million annual level in the late 2000s, before declining again in 2010. By 2016, the park's attendance dropped below 10 million per year - a level to which it has yet to recover.

Meanwhile, Disney's efforts to boost Walt Disney Studios Park have helped drive its attendance from the two million or so it drew in its first decade to more than five million annually before the pandemic. Yet Disney is hardly the only big theme park in Europe. Germany's Europa Park and The Netherlands' Efteling are expanding aggressively as they look to stay ahead of Walt Disney Studios Park in annual attendance and even challenge Disneyland Paris.

It's not like Disney to take that kind of challenge without response. Yes, the Disneyland Paris Resort's ownership was in flux for years, but that's settled now as Disney maintains full ownership of the resort's theme parks.

The two Disneyland Paris parks now trail all other Disney Parks in annual attendance, save Hong Kong Disneyland, which splits the two. Disneyland Paris needs some love, and it's way past time for Disney Parks to deliver it.

