Disneyland's Marvel Musical Gets an Opening Date

Disneyland has announced an opening date for its new production of Rogers: The Musical at Disney California Adventure.

Disney is transforming the faux-Broadway show that fans saw during the premiere of the Hawkeye TV show on Disney+ into an actual 30-minute production for DCA's Hyperion Theater. That's the huge theater next to Avengers Campus that most recently hosted Frozen - Live at the Hyperion, which never reopened following the parks' return after the lockdown.

Rogers: The Musical will open June 30 at Disney California Adventure for what Disney is calling a limited run. The show will play Tuesday through Saturday most weeks, going dark on Mondays.

"A classic tale of heroes, time travel and romance, the musical will take audiences on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond," Disney said in its press release.



Concept art for Rogers: The Musical courtesy Disneyland

Of course, part of the appeal of the Hawkeye version was just how campy and inappropriate its version of Rogers: The Musical was in comparison with the fake-real-life Battle of New York that it depicted. That Clint Barton was the only Avenger who showed up for its premiere just served to show both his alienation from the group as well as how the group was not embracing that production. The joke of a musical helped set the characterization and tone for the series that followed

Disney's actual Rogers: The Musical serves a much different purpose - the actually entertain a theme park crowd while ultimately not undermining the franchise whose land its theater stand next to. That is going to demand that Disney Live Entertainment take a somewhat different approach to its Rogers: The Musical. Yes, it's still got to be funny and campy and recreate the Battle of New York scene that everyone expects. Campy fun is part of the Marvel DNA, so there's room for that. But so are adrenaline-pumping moments and big emotional wins, so expect Disney to work to deliver those in its 30-minute production as well.

We will see how well Disney does with all this in June.

