A Visitor's Guide to the New SeaWorld Yas Island

The next generation of SeaWorld theme parks opens May 23 in Abu Dhabi. Located next to Warner Bros. World and Ferrari World, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will be the third major indoor park on the Yas Island Resort, which also is home to Formula 1's season-ending race track, Yas Marina Circuit.
This will be the fifth SeaWorld park, the fourth remaining, and the first to debut since SeaWorld San Antonio opened in 1988. (SeaWorld Ohio closed in 2000.) But as an indoor park without orcas, this will be a SeaWorld unlike any other.
Yas Island owner Miral built the park under license from SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, and the park will be operated by Miral Experiences, which runs the other parks on Yas Island. In addition to the park's attractions, the facility will house Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue, a marine science and marine life conservation facility serving the Gulf region.
For visitors, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will offers its attractions across eight themed "realms," instead of lands, because, well, it doesn't make sense to have lands in a Sea World does it?
Here is an overview of the new SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.
Think of this as Main Street, U.A.E. This is the first SeaWorld park since the San Diego original to be built near the ocean, and the Yas Island park leans into Abu Dhabi's history with the ocean in this realm.
This is the park's hub, with the One Ocean Globe at its center.
Head around the world from the Gulf to the U.S. Pacific Northwest for this realm of sea lions and seals. Like many of the park's realms, it features SeaWorld's Advanced Animal Lighting System that recreates seasonal night and day cycles for the animals living there.
The park's children's area, where "small is big." So to get in, you've got to get small. Thus...
The world's largest single-tank multi-species marine life aquarium, containing 6.6 million gallons of water and more than 68,000 marine animals. For comparison, The Seas with Nemo & Friends at Walt Disney World's tank is 5.7 million gallons.
The park's Arctic and Antarctic realms are grouped together within Polar Ocean, which includes The Armillary, a domed room that explains differences between the regions and the historic navigation systems that led explorers there.
There doesn't seem to be many rides, just the one adult coaster and the kids rides in the microocean. Is this accurate?
I'm sure it will be beautiful, but will the lack of tourism to the UAE be enough to support the park long term?
I really hope for this park's sake that the staff is well-prepared to deal with animals. The American parks already get an unfair rep from activists, the last thing this chain needs is for stories to come out from a region that may not get held to the same welfare standards we have.
This looks to be a good complement to the other attractions on Yaz Island, because by itself, this park looks to be no more than a 3-4 hour experience. Considering the lack of crowds that currently visit WB and Ferrari World, I don't anticipate very long lines to view the various animal exhibits. Added with the 2 other parks, you've probably got 2 days worth of stuff to experience at most.
are you planning on going, Robert? I'd be curious to see an on-the-ground report.