The Fury Ends at Universal Orlando Next Month

Universal Orlando confirmed this morning that the Poseidon's Fury show at Islands of Adventure will play for the last time on May 9.

The closure of Poseidon's Fury leaves IOA's Lost Continent land without any attractions, save the talking fountain, which should spark fresh conversation about the land's future. Universal said that Poseidon's Fury is closing for new experiences, but Universal still hasn't offered a replacement for the land's The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad show that closed in 2018. Lost Continent lost its biggest attraction - the old Dueling Dragons roller coaster - when Universal cleaved half the land to make The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in 2010.

At its height, Poseidon's Fury offered a collection of impressive stage tricks, including disappearing rooms and a stunning water vortex. But the walk-through attraction's filmed media didn't hold up to higher modern standards. Nor the stage effects did not work consistently enough for the attraction to build the strong word of mouth it needed to drive high daily visitor counts. Universal also never developed any movies or TV properties around the Greek god, so there was no crossover IP to promote with the attraction.

Throw in that long-unused theater between Marvel Super Hero Island and Toon Lagoon with the rapidly clearing Lost Continent and Universal has plenty of space for a major refresh of Islands of Adventure at some point. And that's even before considering the future of Toon Lagoon, which is built upon aging cartoon franchises that have little resonance with visitors under age 40.

Over at Universal Studios Florida, most of the former Woody Woodpecker's Kid Zone land closed earlier this year, giving Universal Orlando even more development space on its original campus, as the expanding resort works on opening the new Epic Universe theme park on its new south campus, near the Orange County Convention Center, in 2025.

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Universal Orlando and other top theme park destinations around the world, please visit our our Theme Park listings page.

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (11)