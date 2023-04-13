Disneyland Celebrates Pride With New 'After Dark' Event

Disney will celebrate Pride Month this June with two new Pride Nites at Disneyland.
The latest Disneyland After Dark event will run June 13 and 15 to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies. Like all Disneyland After Dark hard-ticket events, the party will start with a mix-in with daytime park guests, starting at 6pm.
The party takes over the park exclusively at 9pm each night, continuing until 1am. In addition to riding Disneyland attractions, visitors can join in one of the dance parties around the park, including an Ohana Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace, Pride Nite Dance Club along the Rivers of America, and country line dancing at the Golden Horseshoe.
The event also will include a Pride Nite Cavalcade featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy dressed in special Pride Nite attire.
Special food and beverage items will be available for sale, and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads will be included with admission, to capture all those Pride Nite photo ops.
Tickets will be $139 per person and go on sale for Magic Key holders beginning next Tuesday, April 18, no earlier than 9am Pacific Time. Tickets then go on sale to the rest of the public on Thursday, April 20, again, no earlier than 9am. Tickets will be available via Disneyland.com.
Well, this should get no bad reactions....
Comments about "woke" and "virtue signaling" coming in 3... 2... 1...
this is all about cashing in on a lucrative and underserved market. sweet, sweet capitalism.
They should give away DeSantis bobble heads that look and cry like Baby Herman to the first 500 guests
Hmm only 2 nights huh. Perhaps this is a trial run because I got a feeling the demand for this will be more than that. LGBTQ+ community is huge in Southern California and well there's lots of allies out there as well. In addition to just Disneyland fans who care about checking out a special hard ticket event or want to enjoy the park during the more comfortable night hours in June.
Would be a fun night, but who wants to pay so much and only be allowed to visit the park for a few hours? Why not sell a more reasonably priced add-on to the usual daily ticket so you can stay the whole day?
I mean, the answer is because Disney is greedy and has no qualms about taking advantage of its fans' goodwill, but I wish that wasn't the answer.
I'd like to attend just to witness the faces of the MAGA bigots on vacation who didn't see it coming, haha.
"Would be a fun night, but who wants to pay so much and only be allowed to visit the park for a few hours?"
a lot of people, which is why they continue to add more of these nights to the calendar. I don't think the exclusive ride and park time is worth it, but I've also been going to the park for 30 years, so I've gotta just accept this is one of those things for other people.
Yeah, it's a turn of phrase, isn't it. By saying "who would want to do x," you're effectively saying "it's not for me."
This’ll be a great event. Surprised it took this long to happen and that it’ll only be two nights during Pride Month. This should definitely be expanded to more nights throughout the year. Well done Disneyland!
Rock on Disneyland!