Disneyland Celebrates Pride With New 'After Dark' Event

Disney will celebrate Pride Month this June with two new Pride Nites at Disneyland.

The latest Disneyland After Dark event will run June 13 and 15 to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies. Like all Disneyland After Dark hard-ticket events, the party will start with a mix-in with daytime park guests, starting at 6pm.

The party takes over the park exclusively at 9pm each night, continuing until 1am. In addition to riding Disneyland attractions, visitors can join in one of the dance parties around the park, including an Ohana Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace, Pride Nite Dance Club along the Rivers of America, and country line dancing at the Golden Horseshoe.



Image courtesy Disneyland

The event also will include a Pride Nite Cavalcade featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy dressed in special Pride Nite attire.

Special food and beverage items will be available for sale, and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads will be included with admission, to capture all those Pride Nite photo ops.

Tickets will be $139 per person and go on sale for Magic Key holders beginning next Tuesday, April 18, no earlier than 9am Pacific Time. Tickets then go on sale to the rest of the public on Thursday, April 20, again, no earlier than 9am. Tickets will be available via Disneyland.com.

