It's Disneyland Paris' Birthday - Here Is What's Coming Next

Disneyland Paris celebrated its 31st anniversary today with a reveal of what's coming next at the French resort.

First up, the 2012 nighttime spectacular Disney Dreams has returned to the park, with the LED effects on Sleeping Beauty Castle's turrets. In addition, the Disney D-Light drone show is back with new choreography, which will play before Disney Dreams each night through September 30 this fall.



Also in Disneyland Park, the Fuente Del Oro Mexican restaurant in Frontierland will be getting a "Coco" retheme this summer, transforming into Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia. That's the second Pixar retheme of a Disneyland Paris restaurant this year, with Pizzeria Bella Note recently getting a new room inspired by "Luca."



Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia

There's still no new ride planned for the resort's flagship park, but a couple of its class attractions will be returning soon. It's a Small World reopens following a refurbishment on May 5. After that, the Les Mystères du Nautilus walkthrough in Tomorrowland will reopen sometime this summer, after a major overhaul of its sets, lighting, and sound system.

Then next year, as previously announced, Star Tours will be getting the addition of new destinations that also is coming to the simulator ride at Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2024.

The Disneyland Paris Resort also will be joining in the company-wide celebration of The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary on October 16, with a "dedicated program of festivities" to be announced.

The resort also shared new concept art for Paris' Disneyland Hotel, which will reopen in 2024. The resort said that the reimagined hotel "will be the very first Disney hotel to take guests on a majestic journey celebrating Disney royalty."

Over at Walt Disney Studios Park, Together: a Pixal Musical Adventure will play at the Studio Theater this summer. This 30-minute show will include a live, eight-member band performing hits from several Pixar movies in an original score for the production.

In addition, in Worlds of Pixar, the transformation of the old Toon Plaza continues with the installation of a new backdrop that features characters from several Pixar movies, including Ember and Wade from the upcoming "Elemental."

Finally, Walt Disney Imagineering today shared a video looking at the current state of the construction site for the Studios' upcoming Frozen land.

Yeah, it's a bit of a sea of concrete at the moment, but Disney will be planting more than 1,000 conifer trees to decorate the new land. Still no opening date, though.

