Walt Disney World Celebrates 25 Years of Animal Kingdom

Happy 25th birthday today to Disney's Animal Kingdom! Walt Disney World's fourth theme park opened April 22, 1998.

The crowning achievement of former Disney CEO Micheal Eisner's "Disney decade," Disney's Animal Kingdom was designed to provide Disney with a park to compete with Central Florida rivals Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando. But as the popularity of non-fiction attractions, especially animal exhibits, has waned, Disney has pushed IP into the spotlight at Animal Kingdom.

Not that the animals have gone away. Nearly 2,000 animals, from more than 200 species, call the theme park home, seen most prominently by many visitors on Kilimanjaro Safaris, one of our readers' top-ranked attractions in the park. But imaginary animals - whether anthropomorphized versions of actual species or imaginary creatures - drive the park's top-ranked draws, including Expedition Everest...

and Flight of Passage and the rest of Pandora - The World of Avatar.

For more information about the park, please visit our visitors guide to Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Again, happy anniversary to the park and the cast members who helped create and sustain the park over the past quarter-century.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (5)