Should Shops and Restaurants Refuse Cash?

As many theme park fans have learned over the past few years, SeaWorld, Six Flags, and Cedar Fair parks have gone to cashless operations. That means that if you want to buy a snack from a restaurant, a beer from a cart, or a T-shirt from a shop, you will have to pay with a card or - if they're set up for it - your phone. No cash allowed.

Going cashless delivers real benefits for a theme park, and for any other retail location for that matter. No more employees miscounting change. There's a reduced risk of theft. Transactions can happen faster with no money to count out, potentially reducing wait times.

But more important than all of those benefits, cashless operation provides a retailer with access to far better data about when and where customers spend money with them. Digital transactions leave a trail that anonymous cash does not. By tracking payment accounts throughout the day, a park can get a much clearer picture of how many visitors are buying multiple meals versus just a snack or drink, for example. Parks can determine correlations between purchases at certain locations with purchases at others.

This information simply does not show up in the raw sales numbers that parks always have had. Having this fresh data can help the park tailor its offerings and promotions in an attempt to boost sales.

Many fans might not notice when a park goes cashless. They've been paying with cards and apps for years now and many people - especially younger visitors - no longer carry cash. But cash retains its fans.

I know that I prefer to pay with bills when buying a drink or churro from a cart. But I also understand that's likely because I have been trained by years of visiting parks when carts did not accept anything but cash. I also prefer cash at table service restaurants when the only other option for payment is the old-fashioned method of the server disappearing with your charge card for a ever-varying length of time before returning with a receipt for you to sign. If I have the right amount of cash on me to cover the bill and tip, I prefer to just leave it and go, saving me time that I could better use elsewhere in the park.

Now if parks use the "rest of the world" method of bringing a card reader to the table for me to settle up in one go, without the extra wait, then I do prefer that to cash.

Many international visitors also prefer to get U.S. dollars in cash for spending on their trips, which is a large part of the reason why Disney and Universal so far have continue to accept cash throughout their parks.

Every park I know that has gone cashless will accept cash at guest services to purchase a gift card that can be used throughout the park. So you're not out of luck if you don't have a charge card or accepted app. But fans who use this option should be careful. If you don't - or can't - exchange unused funds on the card back for cash at the end of the day, you've just given the park the gift of some free profit at your expense.

Who's got the best system for taking your money these days? I'd love to hear about your experiences, in the comments.

