First Look: POV Test Run Video for Zambezi Zinger

Great Coasters International today shared a first look video of a test run on its new Zambezi Zinger coaster, opening soon at Worlds of Fun, near Kansas City.

Carrying the name of the old Schwarzkopf coaster that ran at the park until 1997, GCI's new Zambezi Zinger is a hybrid coaster with 2,482 feet of Titan Track on a steel and wood frame, with a top speed of 45 mph, but it keeps the original's iconic spiral lift hill design. Let's take a ride, courtesy Great Coasters International.

For tickets starting at $43, please see our partner's Worlds of Fun tickets page.

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (3)