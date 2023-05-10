License Deal Clears Way for Three New Transformers Attractions

Saudi Arabia will build three indoor Transformers themed entertainment centers under a new license deal with Hasbro.

Orlando-based AOA - founded by former Walt Disney Imagineers Mike Ostendorf and Tom Acomb - will design the Transformers attractions, which will include rides and immersive environments, branded retail, and themed food and beverage locations. The first is planned for the Al Hamra district of Riyadh and will span more than 10,000 square meters (about 2.5 acres).



Concept art courtesy SEVEN

Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) previously has signed a license deal with the Hasbro to create Play-Doh-themed attractions

"By partnering with SEVEN in the Kingdom, we can bring even more truly unique experiences to fans of Transformers and Play-Doh. We're sure that these new immersive attractions will entertain and delight generations of fans and families for many years to come," Matt Proulx, VP, Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro, Inc., said.

No opening dates yet for the three Transformers attractions. SEVEN is spending more than US$13 billion to create 21 entertainment destinations across the country, including the Six Flags Qiddiya park, now under construction about 40 minutes from Riyadh.

