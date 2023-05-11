First Look at Disney's New 'Frozen'-Themed Roller Coaster

Disney's first purpose-built Frozen land is moving closer to an opening date, and Imagineers are sharing some fresh looks of its signature roller coaster ride.

Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs is a 978-foot custom Vekoma Junior Coaster now under construction in Hong Kong Disneyland's upcoming World of Frozen land. It will be Disney's first roller coaster themed to the Frozen franchise.



Photos courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

"The ride will be powered by his buddies Olaf and Sven as they work together to pull the sleighs to the top of the lift hill," Disney said in a social media post that also showed a look at those characters inside the attraction.

WDI has posted a short video of Imagineers before and after taking a test ride on the new coaster. Yeah, they serve a lot of hype, but the snippet does provide a nice look at the sleigh-themed trains in action.

Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs is one of two attractions in Hong Kong Disneyland's World of Frozen land, joining another installation of Epcot's Frozen Ever After boat ride. Disney CEO Bob Iger said this week that the new land is set to open in the second half of 2023. A second Frozen-themed land is under construction at Disneyland Paris' Walt Disney Studios Park, with an expected completion next year or later.

