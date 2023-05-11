First Look at Disney's New 'Frozen'-Themed Roller Coaster

Disney's first purpose-built Frozen land is moving closer to an opening date, and Imagineers are sharing some fresh looks of its signature roller coaster ride.
Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs is a 978-foot custom Vekoma Junior Coaster now under construction in Hong Kong Disneyland's upcoming World of Frozen land. It will be Disney's first roller coaster themed to the Frozen franchise.
"The ride will be powered by his buddies Olaf and Sven as they work together to pull the sleighs to the top of the lift hill," Disney said in a social media post that also showed a look at those characters inside the attraction.
WDI has posted a short video of Imagineers before and after taking a test ride on the new coaster. Yeah, they serve a lot of hype, but the snippet does provide a nice look at the sleigh-themed trains in action.
Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs is one of two attractions in Hong Kong Disneyland's World of Frozen land, joining another installation of Epcot's Frozen Ever After boat ride. Disney CEO Bob Iger said this week that the new land is set to open in the second half of 2023. A second Frozen-themed land is under construction at Disneyland Paris' Walt Disney Studios Park, with an expected completion next year or later.
This looks great and I agree with Manny above, Hong Kong Disneyland is fantastic. Spent a week there in 2016 and was honestly wowed. It was small in comparison to the American Disneys, but made up for it in cleanliness and overall happier atmosphere, generally cast members seemed more upbeat and other guests and families seemed happier and less stressed. I don’t think we saw one family meltdown around us which are so so common in the US parks. This looks like it will be a great addition to the park - its third mountain effectively. Can’t wait to go back and check it out.
Bet this layout will be very similar to seven dwarfs mine train! If it is, cool because its an awesome family coaster with some kick and cool visuals. The only thing that drags it down is its popularity and wait times.
HK Disneyland is fantastic folks. It has come into its own by featuring some truly awesome exclusives, classics, and now Frozen. Best of all, the crowds are not as prohibitive at the other "Disneylands." Been there once and it is up there with my favorite Disney days ever.
