Dolly Parton Opens Dollywood's New Family Coaster

Dolly Parton this morning officially opened Dollywood's biggest-ever single attraction investment, Big Bear Mountain.

The terrain-hugging Vekoma coaster features three launches and a top speed of 48 miles per hour. But with no inversions and a height requirement of just 39 inches, Big Bear Mountain is designed to be an adventure for the entire family.

"I remember going out on my own little nature adventures when I was a kid, so I’m happy to know our guests are going to be able to go out together looking for that Big Bear!" Dolly said. "I've been hearing stories about him and whether or not he really is out there, but there is one thing I know for sure. No matter if guests find him or not, they’re going to have a lot of very happy memories to take home with them when they leave."

Dolly also sang a song for the ride's dedication, which you can see here.

Big Bear Mountain expands the park's Wildwood Grove children's area, and features trains designed to look like four-wheel-drive SUVs, with working headlights and taillights. It's also the park's first roller coaster with on-ride audio. Enjoy this front-row POV video.

