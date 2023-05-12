Dolly Parton Opens Dollywood's New Family Coaster

Dolly Parton this morning officially opened Dollywood's biggest-ever single attraction investment, Big Bear Mountain.
The terrain-hugging Vekoma coaster features three launches and a top speed of 48 miles per hour. But with no inversions and a height requirement of just 39 inches, Big Bear Mountain is designed to be an adventure for the entire family.
"I remember going out on my own little nature adventures when I was a kid, so I’m happy to know our guests are going to be able to go out together looking for that Big Bear!" Dolly said. "I've been hearing stories about him and whether or not he really is out there, but there is one thing I know for sure. No matter if guests find him or not, they’re going to have a lot of very happy memories to take home with them when they leave."
Dolly also sang a song for the ride's dedication, which you can see here.
Big Bear Mountain expands the park's Wildwood Grove children's area, and features trains designed to look like four-wheel-drive SUVs, with working headlights and taillights. It's also the park's first roller coaster with on-ride audio. Enjoy this front-row POV video.
For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
Looks like a huge improvement over Vekoma SLC's.
While this fills a gap in their lineup TBH I started losing interest after the 5th s curve. Also the soundtrack with the way the ride goes oddly reminds me of California Screamin.
This looks like a pretty decent bridge between the park's various junior coasters and their serious thrill rides. However, I'm a bit disappointed by the complete lack of theming and landscaping on the coaster. While Dollywood isn't Disney, it would have been nice to at least have the ride winding around a wooded hillside rather than simply putting up a completely exposed coaster. Perhaps it will grow in over a few years, but if not it's a major oversight on what otherwise looks like a very solid family ride.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Big bear is long !