Disney's New Frozen Land Gets an Opening Date

Disney's first 'Frozen'-themed land will open this November, Disney announced today.

World of Frozen will open this fall at Hong Kong Disneyland. It's the first of two Frozen-themed lands currently under development by Disney Parks around the world.

Hong Kong's World of Frozen will feature another Frozen Ever After boat ride, as well as character encounters, and a restaurant. But the big new attraction will be Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a custom Vekoma Junior coaster that Disney previewed to fans on social media last week. [First Look at Disney's New 'Frozen'-Themed Roller Coaster]

In addition to the Hong Kong project, Disney is building another Frozen-themed land in its Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris. Frozen attractions also will be part of the upcoming Fantasy Springs port in Tokyo DisneySea, which is expected to open early next year.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (3)