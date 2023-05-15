Disney's New Frozen Land Gets an Opening Date

Disney's first 'Frozen'-themed land will open this November, Disney announced today.
World of Frozen will open this fall at Hong Kong Disneyland. It's the first of two Frozen-themed lands currently under development by Disney Parks around the world.
Hong Kong's World of Frozen will feature another Frozen Ever After boat ride, as well as character encounters, and a restaurant. But the big new attraction will be Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a custom Vekoma Junior coaster that Disney previewed to fans on social media last week. [First Look at Disney's New 'Frozen'-Themed Roller Coaster]
In addition to the Hong Kong project, Disney is building another Frozen-themed land in its Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris. Frozen attractions also will be part of the upcoming Fantasy Springs port in Tokyo DisneySea, which is expected to open early next year.
And of course we're going to Hong Kong in late September. Oh well, maybe next time. Thanks for the good reporting. Keep it up
A point of interest, the Hong Kong government is subsidising flights from tourists from North America to Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific, so if you're interested in seeing the new Frozen Land and also an amazing city it would be worth checking out. You apparently only need to pay the taxes/surcharges (bringing a $2300 flight from New York down to maybe $350).
The Points Guy (a blog/website looking at flights/frequent flyer things) has an article on it - https://thepointsguy.com/news/cathay-pacific-free-flight-hong-kong-world-of-winners/
I have no skin in this, just saw the article and I'd rather see these tickets go to theme park fans than business people.
I’m curious to see what, if any, tweaks or “plusses” the Frozen Ever After boat ride gets. I’m aware that it’s a clone of the original Epcot version of course, but with the ride being built from the ground up I’m sure that there will be details ironed to make it that much better. If nothing else, just the fact that the flume itself will be new should make for a more fluid and less clunky ride.