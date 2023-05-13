Intamin's New Batman Coaster Debuts in Spain

May means new theme park attractions, and the openings continued today with the debut of Batman Gotham City Escape at Parque Warner Madrid.

This is another Intamin multi-launch coaster, following Toutatis at Parc Astérix, last year's Pantheon at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and the queen herself, Jurassic World VelociCoaster in 2021 at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure. Like the VelociCoaster, Batman features four inversions, but hits a top speed of 64.6 mph, topping out at 147.6 feet on 3,314 feet of track, placing it behind the three other recent Intamin products.

Still, no one recites specs when they are flying on one of these scream machines. Check out the official front-row, on-ride POV video from the park.

In case you missed them, this week also brought the openings of Pipeline the Surf Coaster at SeaWorld Orlando and Big Bear Mountain at Dollywood. Stay tuned to Theme Park Insider for even more attraction opening news next week, including DarKoaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and the new SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island.

