Walt Disney World Offers New Florida Resident Ticket Deal

Walt Disney World is looking to boost attendance this summer with a new Florida resident ticket deal.

Starting today, Florida residents may buy tickets to the Disney World theme parks starting as low as $58 per day, plus tax. That's for a four-day "Summer Magic" resident discount ticket, which costs $229 plus tax. A three-day ticket also is available for $209 plus tax, which works out to about $70 per day.

Reservations will be required to use these tickets, which are good for one park per day. A Park Hopper add-on costs $40 extra per ticket. A Water Park and Sports option costs $35 per ticket and allows you three (or four) additional Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, golf course or miniature golf course visits on top of your three (or four) theme park days. You can combine the Park Hopper and Water Park and Sports options for a total of $55 extra per ticket.

The tickets are valid through September 29, 2023, with blockout dates from May 26 to May 29, plus July 1 to July 4, and September 1 to September 4. Tickets are available via the Disney World website.

For our reader rankings and advice on visiting Walt Disney World and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.

