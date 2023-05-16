Universal to Close Spider-Man Ride in Japan

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man are about to come to an end. Well, in Japan, at least.

In the latest development in the ongoing drama over the theme park rights to Marvel characters, Universal Studios Japan announced today that it will close its Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man ride permanently on January 22, 2024. A former co-winner of our Theme Park Insider Award as the world's best attraction and a current top-five pick on our Best Attractions list, Spidey has been thrill fans in Osaka since January 23, 2004.

If you do the math, that works out to a 20-year run... which is the term of the licensing contract that Universal held for for the Marvel rights in Japan. Unlike the Orlando theme park rights, which continue in perpetuity, Universal's contract with Marvel had a time limit in Japan. You can read more about these deals in Who Really Owns the Theme Park Rights to the DC and Marvel Comic Characters?

With Universal losing the Marvel rights in Japan, that clears the way for the Avengers and other Marvel characters to make their debut at the Tokyo Disney Resort. They won't be part of the big Fantasy Springs expansion that is expected to open in early 2024 at Tokyo DisneySea, but it's hard to see Disney waiting much longer to bring Marvel to Tokyo in some form, whether that be by building an Avengers Campus or through at least some form of attraction retheme.

With Marvel in Tokyo, that would leave the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as Disney's only theme park resort without unlimited access to the Marvel characters. An understanding between Disney and Universal allows Walt Disney World to use characters, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, not referenced in Universal Orlando's Marvel Super Hero Island at Islands of Adventure, but Disney cannot use those other characters within its parks in Florida.

A very high level executive has told me that Disney has asked multiple times if Universal would be interested in selling those Orlando licensing rights, only to be told no. Apparently, Disney isn't cutting deals, either, as Universal has not been able to extend its license for Spider-Man in Japan.

Stay tuned to find out what Universal does with its 3D motion base dark ride in Osaka, and when Disney announces Marvel's arrival in Tokyo.

