Tokyo Disney Breaks Ground on Space Mountain Rebuild

The Tokyo Disney Resort today broke ground on its US$400-million-plus project to rebuild Space Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland.

The ¥56 billion project will completely transform Tomorrowland's Space Mountain indoor roller coaster and its surrounding area. As part of the transformation, Space Mountain will close next year, with plans to reopen in 2027.



Oriental Land Co. President and COO, Kenji Yoshid breaks ground for the Space Mountain project. Photo courtesy Oriental Land Co.

The new Space Mountain will feature a new look on the outside as well as "enhanced performance and immersive special effects" on the inside, according to the resort's press release.



Concept art courtesy Oriental Land Co.

In addition, "the new Tomorrowland plaza will express the connection between Earth and the universe, representing an image of a future where humans are in harmony with nature," the release said.

