Tokyo Disney Breaks Ground on Space Mountain Rebuild

The Tokyo Disney Resort today broke ground on its US$400-million-plus project to rebuild Space Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland.
The ¥56 billion project will completely transform Tomorrowland's Space Mountain indoor roller coaster and its surrounding area. As part of the transformation, Space Mountain will close next year, with plans to reopen in 2027.
The new Space Mountain will feature a new look on the outside as well as "enhanced performance and immersive special effects" on the inside, according to the resort's press release.
In addition, "the new Tomorrowland plaza will express the connection between Earth and the universe, representing an image of a future where humans are in harmony with nature," the release said.
For tickets to the park, please visit our partner's Tokyo Disney tickets page.
And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
@AgustinMacias, Tokyo Disneyland is the best Disney resort in the world. It’s the cream of the crop. They’re always looking for ways to expand, and make their parks even better.
@Timbo23 Yup! It’s the only Disney resort that practices the “Disneyland will never be complete” mantra.
Damn, I wonder if we here in FL can trade them Tron for this?
Although Tron is gorgeous, and I admittedly haven’t had the chance to ride it yet. But this looks amazing
@AgustinMacias, 100%
@AgustinMacias because Disney doesn’t own the Tokyo Disney resort unlike the other theme park resorts. The Oriental Land company lets imagineers do their best.
Orlando, however, will be getting a cupcake of this same design. /s
I appreciate they are updating things (and lets be real, Fantasyland and Tomorrowland at TDL were way outdated for decades up until recently), I don't think this looks better than the classic Space Mountain which is an iconic structure known to millions all around the world. If they did this at MK or DL a lot of people would be angry.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Why is it that Tokyo Disneyland wants to update their Tomorrowland but the other castle parks are letting it to rot?