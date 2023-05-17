First look at Universal Orlando's new Minion Land

Universal Orlando has just dropped some fresh concept art for its upcoming Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida.

Minion Land will be the new name for much of the Production Central entry plaza at the park, starting at Despicable Me Minion Mayhem. The old Shrek 4-D theater across the street is becoming Villain-Con Minion Blast, with the former Monsters Cafe behind it transforming into Minion Cafe.



Concept art courtesy Universal Orlando

Universal Studios Florida's Minion Cafe will be much larger than its counterpart at Universal Studios Hollywood, featuring multiple rooms - the Kitchen, the Breakroom, and the Dining Room - all themed to Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto and rest of Gru's, well, minions.

The resort today also is sharing photos of some the menu items that will be available at Minion Cafe when it opens later this summer, including the Steak & "Cheese Ray" Sandwich,



Photos courtesy Universal

Mini Boss' Mega Melt from the kids' menu,

and Bob's Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff for dessert.

Next to Minion Cafe, Universal is building Bake My Day, a retail location selling cupcakes, macarons, s'mores and other Minion-themed sweets as well as merchandise.

Walk-up locations in Minion Land will include Pop-A-Nana, selling savory and sweet-flavored popcorn, including banana, and Freeze Ray Pops, which will have popsicles inspired by the Despicable Me cast. A meet and greet location will complete the land.

No word yet on a specific opening date for Minion Cafe, Villain-Con Minion Blast, and the rest of Minion Land, beyond "summer."

