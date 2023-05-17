Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

First look at Universal Orlando's new Minion Land

May 17, 2023, 11:46 AM · Universal Orlando has just dropped some fresh concept art for its upcoming Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida.

Minion Land will be the new name for much of the Production Central entry plaza at the park, starting at Despicable Me Minion Mayhem. The old Shrek 4-D theater across the street is becoming Villain-Con Minion Blast, with the former Monsters Cafe behind it transforming into Minion Cafe.

Minion Land
Concept art courtesy Universal Orlando

Universal Studios Florida's Minion Cafe will be much larger than its counterpart at Universal Studios Hollywood, featuring multiple rooms - the Kitchen, the Breakroom, and the Dining Room - all themed to Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto and rest of Gru's, well, minions.

The resort today also is sharing photos of some the menu items that will be available at Minion Cafe when it opens later this summer, including the Steak & "Cheese Ray" Sandwich,

Steak & Cheese Ray Sandwich
Photos courtesy Universal

Mini Boss' Mega Melt from the kids' menu,

Mini Boss' Mega Melt

and Bob's Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff for dessert.

Bob's Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff

Next to Minion Cafe, Universal is building Bake My Day, a retail location selling cupcakes, macarons, s'mores and other Minion-themed sweets as well as merchandise.

Bake My Day

Walk-up locations in Minion Land will include Pop-A-Nana, selling savory and sweet-flavored popcorn, including banana, and Freeze Ray Pops, which will have popsicles inspired by the Despicable Me cast. A meet and greet location will complete the land.

No word yet on a specific opening date for Minion Cafe, Villain-Con Minion Blast, and the rest of Minion Land, beyond "summer."

Replies (6)

jpb1703
jpb1703
May 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM

All this concept art looks really cute, and brings some energy to a section of the park that needed it. Monsters Cafe was a neat concept, with poor execution in a land where it didn't really fit. With a full Monsters land coming to Epic Universe, this seems like a phenomenal tradeoff. Minion Blast should be a fun D/C-Ticket attraction, but Studios Florida needs something big to keep guests coming once Epic Universe opens. I can see a lot of people visiting Epic and IOA, and using the rest of their trip to visit Sea World/Disney.

fattyackin
fattyackin
May 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM

I think Diagon Alley is a big enough life preserver at the moment for this park but it definitely needs a lot of love.

Aaronupsidasium
Aaron McMahon
May 17, 2023 at 6:26 PM

I think Universal will bundle tickets so tourists will visit the old parks while coming for Epic and Nintendo. USF could use some breathing room with crowds for HHN which is pretty much an entirely other theme park operating at night.

Despicable Me has been very underutilized by Universal Orlando given it’s popularity and staying power.

James.Trexen
James.Trexen
May 17, 2023 at 8:34 PM

So they're going to re-paint part of the Transformers ride building?

Not sure how that's going to turn out.

AgustinMacias
AgustinMacias
May 17, 2023 at 9:08 PM

Cries that Orlando’s Minion’s Cafe will have better food offerings than Hollywood’s version.

Makorider
Makorider
May 17, 2023 at 9:45 PM

@James ... it's been painted that ghastly color for months now

