First look at Universal Orlando's new Minion Land

Minion Land will be the new name for much of the Production Central entry plaza at the park, starting at Despicable Me Minion Mayhem. The old Shrek 4-D theater across the street is becoming Villain-Con Minion Blast, with the former Monsters Cafe behind it transforming into Minion Cafe.
Universal Studios Florida's Minion Cafe will be much larger than its counterpart at Universal Studios Hollywood, featuring multiple rooms - the Kitchen, the Breakroom, and the Dining Room - all themed to Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto and rest of Gru's, well, minions.
The resort today also is sharing photos of some the menu items that will be available at Minion Cafe when it opens later this summer, including the Steak & "Cheese Ray" Sandwich,
Mini Boss' Mega Melt from the kids' menu,
and Bob's Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff for dessert.
Next to Minion Cafe, Universal is building Bake My Day, a retail location selling cupcakes, macarons, s'mores and other Minion-themed sweets as well as merchandise.
Walk-up locations in Minion Land will include Pop-A-Nana, selling savory and sweet-flavored popcorn, including banana, and Freeze Ray Pops, which will have popsicles inspired by the Despicable Me cast. A meet and greet location will complete the land.
No word yet on a specific opening date for Minion Cafe, Villain-Con Minion Blast, and the rest of Minion Land, beyond "summer."
I think Diagon Alley is a big enough life preserver at the moment for this park but it definitely needs a lot of love.
I think Universal will bundle tickets so tourists will visit the old parks while coming for Epic and Nintendo. USF could use some breathing room with crowds for HHN which is pretty much an entirely other theme park operating at night.
Despicable Me has been very underutilized by Universal Orlando given it’s popularity and staying power.
So they're going to re-paint part of the Transformers ride building?
Not sure how that's going to turn out.
Cries that Orlando’s Minion’s Cafe will have better food offerings than Hollywood’s version.
@James ... it's been painted that ghastly color for months now
All this concept art looks really cute, and brings some energy to a section of the park that needed it. Monsters Cafe was a neat concept, with poor execution in a land where it didn't really fit. With a full Monsters land coming to Epic Universe, this seems like a phenomenal tradeoff. Minion Blast should be a fun D/C-Ticket attraction, but Studios Florida needs something big to keep guests coming once Epic Universe opens. I can see a lot of people visiting Epic and IOA, and using the rest of their trip to visit Sea World/Disney.