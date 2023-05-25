Free beer returns to Busch Gardens, SeaWorld this summer

The SeaWorld family of theme parks is bringing back its free beer offers to many of its parks in the United States this summer.

Free beer used to be a staple of the Busch Gardens and SeaWorld parks back in the days when they were owned by brewer Anheuser-Busch. That company sold its theme parks years ago, but they have continued the free beer tradition as seasonal promotions from time to time since then. And since they're no long A-B parks, that means the parks are no longer limited to those brews, either.

Here are the free and discounted beer offers that will be available at the company's parks. Note that, of course, you must be 21 to partake.

SeaWorld Orlando: One free seven-ounce beer daily at Waterway Grill Bar from 11am through one hour before park close, now through July 27. Pass members may get two free beers daily.

SeaWorld San Diego: One seven-ounce beer daily for 75 cents at High Tides Brew, starting at 11am through park close, now through August 20.

SeaWorld San Antonio: One free beer daily for pass members. All guests can buy two beers for $1 each, at the Biergarten, every day in June.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: One free seven-ounce beer daily at Twisted Tails Pretzels Bar from 10:30am through one hour before park close, now through July 20. Pass members may get two free beers daily.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: One free seven-ounce beer daily for members and annual passholders, and all guests may buy up to two of the seven-ounce beers for 50 cents each, at Willkommenhaus from 11am-7pm, now through August 17.

As always, theme parks' offers are subject to change.

All five parks also are featuring new rides this summer. Follow the links for reviews, on-ride videos, and news:

SeaWorld Orlando's Pipeline the Surf Coaster opens officially to all park guests on Saturday.

SeaWorld San Diego's Arctic Rescue will open next month.

SeaWorld Antonio is opening Catapult Falls later this summer.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened Serengeti Flyer in February.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg opened DarKoaster last week.

