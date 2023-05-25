Free beer returns to Busch Gardens, SeaWorld this summer

The SeaWorld family of theme parks is bringing back its free beer offers to many of its parks in the United States this summer.
Free beer used to be a staple of the Busch Gardens and SeaWorld parks back in the days when they were owned by brewer Anheuser-Busch. That company sold its theme parks years ago, but they have continued the free beer tradition as seasonal promotions from time to time since then. And since they're no long A-B parks, that means the parks are no longer limited to those brews, either.
Here are the free and discounted beer offers that will be available at the company's parks. Note that, of course, you must be 21 to partake.
As always, theme parks' offers are subject to change.
All five parks also are featuring new rides this summer.
