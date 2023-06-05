Is there a future for Apple's new headset with Disney Parks?

Disney CEO Bob Iger joined today's big announcement from Apple of its new Apple Vision Pro virtual/augmented reality system. The $3,500 price for the headsets grabbed the initial headlines, but the suggestion that the system could feature content from Disney's theme parks merits some discussion from theme park fans.

Iger promised that an enhanced Disney+ app will be available on the Apple Vision Pro system when it launches, which is expected next year. A tease for Disney Parks content is included in the sizzle reel for Disney's content on Apple Vision Pro.

Granted, it's just an image of Disney World's castle and a few floats from the Main Street Electrical Parade. But the marriage of theme parks with VR/AR has been a recurring issue over the past decade or so, mostly leaving fans cold or frustrated by what they've seen in the parks.

To be clear, Disney is neither promising nor promoting any in-park use for the Apple Vision Pro system. And I cannot imagine anyone paying more than 3K for an Apple headset just to see park videos in VR at home. The first place I could envision Apple Vision Pro being used within the theme park industry would be as a new visualization tool for attraction and location designers, assuming that Apple can sign development agreements with software companies that develop popular architectural and media design and editing tools. With Meta and Microsoft also in the VR space, there will be an industry battle to see which company will become the standard for VR tools in various industries, including themed entertainment design.

For consumer use, I suspect that we're still a while away from someone releasing a product that offers the content that home viewers want at a price point they are willing to pay. Part of that will involve creative studios - such as Disney - developing content optimized for viewing on VR/AR headsets, rather than just repurposing 2D content within a 3D skin, as we saw in Disney's sizzle video today.

But for consumers visiting theme parks, I don't know how you feel (tell me in the comments), but I am done with VR in the parks. My experience on Hypersphere 360 last month ended any lingering curiosity I might have felt about the use of fully immersive media in a VR environment inside the parks. Give me a more social, communal environment for that type of presentation on something like the Hypersphere, or forget it.

Augmented reality still has potential within park attractions - I love what Universal did with Mario Kart, for example. But there's no way that Apple's system can scale to in-park implementation at its current price point. At best, parks and vendors might choose to develop their in-park AR systems using Apple's emerging Vision Pro development platform. As they do that, however, I hope that attraction designers never forget that theme park fans want to experience fantastic practical environments. Any AR media should enhance rather than distract from - and never replace - that tangible environment that only theme parks can provide.

Anyway, if anyone has any thoughts they would like to share about Apple Vision Pro and theme parks, let's hear them in the comments.

Update: Apple just bought the company that makes the Mario Kart headsets.

