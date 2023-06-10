Happy 2nd birthday to Universal's Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Happy birthday today to the world's most expensive churro stand - Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure.

Dismissed as a "just a churro stand" by Universal for months while under construction, Jurassic World VelociCoaster opened officially on June 10, 2021. The Intamin launch coaster that year claimed the top spot in our Best Roller Coaster rankings, a position it has held ever since.

Enjoy the POV:

This has been an amazing year for new roller coaster openings, so if you would like to be part of our annual ranking survey, now's a great time to sign up for our free weekly newsletter, which is where you will find out first about the ranking survey when it opens this fall.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, including the Universal theme parks worldwide, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (1)