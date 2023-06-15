'The Last of Us' is coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Universal will welcome "The Last of Us" to Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood this fall.

Based on the 2013 video game, the post-apocalyptic drama "The Last of Us" dropped on HBO in January, winning widespread critical acclaim. But Universal has licensed the property for Halloween Horror Nights from game developer Naughty Dog and not from Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO, which produce and distribute the TV show.

"As a massive fan – and frequent attendee – of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have ‘The Last of Us’ included in this year’s lineup," Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann said. "It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well."

The house will be set in the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, where Halloween Horror Nights visitors will need to navigate their way past the Infected as well as the Hunters, a group of hostile survivors.

"The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights," Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights Executive Producer John Murdy said.

"We are excited to bring 'The Last of Us' to life in a terrifying haunted house that is true to the spirit of this popular video game featuring our heroes, Joel and Ellie, Clickers and more," Universal Orlando's Lora Sauls added.

Halloween Horror Nights opens Friday, September 1 at Universal Studios Florida, and then on Thursday, September 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood, running select nights on each coast through October 31. "The Last of Us" will be one of 10 houses in Orlando and eight in Hollywood, where the Terror Tram also will return this year. Single-night tickets are now on sale for both coasts via Universal's websites.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (3)