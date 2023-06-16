Good news, bad news for Six Flags roller coaster fans

El Toro is coming back this weekend at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

The Intamin wooden coaster has been closed since August 25, 2022, when an on-track incident injured several riders and led to a state investigation. It was the second year in a row when an on-ride failure led to an early closure of El Toro for the season. [See State investigation will keep Six Flags coaster closed indefinitely.]

But now all necessary repairs have been completed and the park is ready to reopen the coaster.

El Toro will open to the public at 1:30pm ET tomorrow, following exclusive ride time for Six Flags passholders that morning. Passholders also will get the ERT from 9:30am-1:30pm on Sunday.

El Toro's return comes just as its biggest neighbor suffers its own unplanned downtime. Kingda Ka closed June 5 after a reported "mechanical failure of a component of the launch system," according to New Jersey state officials. At 456 feet, Kingda Ka is the world's tallest roller coaster and its 128 mph top speed makes it the fastest in America and second-fastest in the world.

The problem on Kingda Ka is yet another setback for an Intamin hydraulic launch coaster. Cedar Point is rebuilding its Top Thrill Dragster after a major incident closed that ride, and Xcelerator at Knott's Berry Farm has been closed all year. Fortunately, no one was injured in the rollback after the problem on Kingda Ka.

