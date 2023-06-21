What's wrong at Walt Disney World?

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom once again topped the TEA/AECOM Theme Index report for 2022, drawing more visitors than any other theme park in the world last year. But when you dive into the numbers TEA/AECOM reported, the math shows that the Walt Disney World Resort was far from being the winner in this report.

Magic Kingdom drew a reported 17.13 million visitors in 2022, more than any other theme park in the world. But the Magic Kingdom's 2022 number remained more than 18% below the park's reported attendance in 2019, before the pandemic lockdowns. Walt Disney World's EPCOT and Disney's Animal Kingdom did ever worse by that metric, with EPCOT drawing about 80% of its pre-pandemic attendance, and DAK getting just 65% of its 2019 number last year.

Disney's Hollywood Studios posted the best recovery performance among the Walt Disney World theme parks, welcoming a reported 10.9 million visitors in 2022 - just 5% off its 2019 attendance.

Yes, Disney is limiting its theme parks' daily attendance with a mandatory advance reservation system, something that no other major theme parks in the United States continue to do. But that alone does not explain the especially poor recovery at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Animal Kingdom. After all, Hollywood Studios did come within about 5% of its pre-pandemic attendance, while on the west coast, the two Disneyland Resort theme parks, which also have Disney's advance reservation limits, welcomed within 8 and 9 percent of their pre-pandemic numbers.

Nor is the problem Florida, as Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure has completed its recovery by topping its 2019 attendance number, with Universal Studios Florida, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay all coming close to hitting their pre-pandemic attendance, too. Indeed, it might be that Walt Disney World's Orlando-area rivals are benefitting from whatever is ailing Walt Disney World, as many people wanting to visit Central Florida for its theme parks now are choosing the non-Disney alternatives in the market.

Let me pause for a moment to note that the TEA/AECOM numbers are from 2022, so all the stuff that's happened in the past six months in Florida politically with Disney does not apply. We will see that impact, if any, in next year's report.

In my post about how Universal's Islands of Adventure has managed to lead the industry's recovery, I noted the importance of IOA's two big new roller coasters in driving attendance. At Walt Disney World, the resort has added two major attractions at Disney's Hollywood Studios in recent years: Star Wars Galaxy's Edge in 2019 and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway in 2020, just weeks before the lockdown. I believe that the appeal of those attractions has helped Hollywood Studios outperform its sibling parks at Walt Disney World, even as resort-wide issues have kept the DHS from matching IOA and getting back to its 2019 numbers.

So what are those resort-wide issues at Walt Disney World? I can think of two: price and perks. The performance of Disney World's Florida competition proves that the market remained popular last year, but those parks offered relatively new attractions with aggressive discounts, including available annual passes, in 2022. Meanwhile, Disney continued to keep many of its pre-pandemic perks, including dining plans and extended theme park hours, off the table for many guests last year. Those are coming back in 2023, but again, we won't see that effect until next year's report.

The disruptive construction at EPCOT should be wrapping up this year, perhaps providing a boost to that park, which also just got the Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster and Ratatouille ride in France. But it may be time for Disney to take another hard look at the situation at the two Kingdom parks. Especially after the resort's 50th anniversary celebration failed to deliver the boost that perhaps the company has expected.

Walt Disney World needs to deliver more value for the prices it charges to drive its attendance closer to its pre-pandemic numbers. That means a combination of capacity-expanding new rides, fresh entertainment, better value on food and beverages, and targeted discounting to keep the resort affordable for a wider variety of families. Fortunately, Disney World doesn't need to look far for a model, as the Disneyland Resort in California has been enjoying relative success with exactly that model.

A company that runs the world's most-visited theme park has proven that it knows how to succeed in this business. But Walt Disney World's competitors are closing the gap, so Disney needs a stronger response if it wishes to maintain the lead over those competitors that it enjoyed before the pandemic.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (12)