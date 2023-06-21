What's wrong at Walt Disney World?

the numbers TEA/AECOM reported, the math shows that the Walt Disney World Resort was far from being the winner in this report.Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom once again topped the TEA/AECOM Theme Index report for 2022, drawing more visitors than any other theme park in the world last year. But when you dive into
Magic Kingdom drew a reported 17.13 million visitors in 2022, more than any other theme park in the world. But the Magic Kingdom's 2022 number remained more than 18% below the park's reported attendance in 2019, before the pandemic lockdowns. Walt Disney World's EPCOT and Disney's Animal Kingdom did ever worse by that metric, with EPCOT drawing about 80% of its pre-pandemic attendance, and DAK getting just 65% of its 2019 number last year.
Disney's Hollywood Studios posted the best recovery performance among the Walt Disney World theme parks, welcoming a reported 10.9 million visitors in 2022 - just 5% off its 2019 attendance.
Yes, Disney is limiting its theme parks' daily attendance with a mandatory advance reservation system, something that no other major theme parks in the United States continue to do. But that alone does not explain the especially poor recovery at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Animal Kingdom. After all, Hollywood Studios did come within about 5% of its pre-pandemic attendance, while on the west coast, the two Disneyland Resort theme parks, which also have Disney's advance reservation limits, welcomed within 8 and 9 percent of their pre-pandemic numbers.
Nor is the problem Florida, as Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure has completed its recovery by topping its 2019 attendance number, with Universal Studios Florida, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay all coming close to hitting their pre-pandemic attendance, too. Indeed, it might be that Walt Disney World's Orlando-area rivals are benefitting from whatever is ailing Walt Disney World, as many people wanting to visit Central Florida for its theme parks now are choosing the non-Disney alternatives in the market.
Let me pause for a moment to note that the TEA/AECOM numbers are from 2022, so all the stuff that's happened in the past six months in Florida politically with Disney does not apply. We will see that impact, if any, in next year's report.
In my post about how Universal's Islands of Adventure has managed to lead the industry's recovery, I noted the importance of IOA's two big new roller coasters in driving attendance. At Walt Disney World, the resort has added two major attractions at Disney's Hollywood Studios in recent years: Star Wars Galaxy's Edge in 2019 and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway in 2020, just weeks before the lockdown. I believe that the appeal of those attractions has helped Hollywood Studios outperform its sibling parks at Walt Disney World, even as resort-wide issues have kept the DHS from matching IOA and getting back to its 2019 numbers.
So what are those resort-wide issues at Walt Disney World? I can think of two: price and perks. The performance of Disney World's Florida competition proves that the market remained popular last year, but those parks offered relatively new attractions with aggressive discounts, including available annual passes, in 2022. Meanwhile, Disney continued to keep many of its pre-pandemic perks, including dining plans and extended theme park hours, off the table for many guests last year. Those are coming back in 2023, but again, we won't see that effect until next year's report.
The disruptive construction at EPCOT should be wrapping up this year, perhaps providing a boost to that park, which also just got the Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster and Ratatouille ride in France. But it may be time for Disney to take another hard look at the situation at the two Kingdom parks. Especially after the resort's 50th anniversary celebration failed to deliver the boost that perhaps the company has expected.
Walt Disney World needs to deliver more value for the prices it charges to drive its attendance closer to its pre-pandemic numbers. That means a combination of capacity-expanding new rides, fresh entertainment, better value on food and beverages, and targeted discounting to keep the resort affordable for a wider variety of families. Fortunately, Disney World doesn't need to look far for a model, as the Disneyland Resort in California has been enjoying relative success with exactly that model.
A company that runs the world's most-visited theme park has proven that it knows how to succeed in this business. But Walt Disney World's competitors are closing the gap, so Disney needs a stronger response if it wishes to maintain the lead over those competitors that it enjoyed before the pandemic.
For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
@TH - I would generally agree with your assessment, but if the data were dramatically off the mark, don't you think park operators would be the first to issue a press release revising the estimates provided in the report? Even a company like Disney that view their attendance data as sacrosanct would certainly want to set the record straight if they were grossly inaccurate, or potentially demonstrated that a certain operator down the street was not making the gains perceived in this report.
It's also clear in the report that some data are gleaned from purely empirical observations, hence the extremely rounded numbers used for the Disney parks.
Ultimately, the report is more of a "health check" of the industry as a whole, and a sort of pecking order that is already understood between competitors. The accuracy of the data can always be brought into question because of the various collection methods, but I see little reason to dispute the precision of the data when not a single one of the impacted parties take exception to the report.
Russell: "I would generally agree with your assessment, but if the data were dramatically off the mark, don't you think park operators would be the first to issue a press release revising the estimates provided in the report?"
Me: No. No I don't. Why would that benefit a park model and why would a park operator want to undermine the credibility of TEA. The numbers don't really impact the ongoing success of an individual park.
Russell: "Ultimately, the report is more of a "health check" of the industry as a whole ..."
Me: ... published by an association whose sole purpose is to advocate on behalf of the themed entertainment industry. In addition, since the report has never shown its math over the years we don't have any solid documentation showing they have used the same methodology year after year. Meaning if TEA/AECOM has become better at calculating attendance figures in 2022, then previous reports could be well off the mark. Thus, comparing year-over-year peaks and valleys seems to be less than scientific.
"The numbers don't really impact the ongoing success of an individual park."
Sure they do. These numbers and rankings are a massive marketing tool, so if an individual operator knows they're not being measured right, why would they stand idly by to allow a fallacy to spread? What benefit is there to perpetually allowing grossly inaccurate data to be released in public? Sure, they don't want to rock the boat (especially if you're on the upper decks of that boat), but they also are competitive, and don't want misrepresentations undermining the true pecking order within the industry. Journalists (especially those in business/financial reporting) cite the data from these reports all the time, and you better believe financial analysts look at this report to make projections and evaluations across the industry (along with peripheral companies like construction contractors, ride providers, and staffing agencies). If these data were so bad and unreliable, why would the industry as a whole perpetuate this mirage?
Again, while I believe there is some inherent error in these data, there should be a strong amount of perceived validity because no one, including the only people who know whether the data are accurate, has spoken up to question the numbers.
So, going back to the original premise of the article, what’s wrong with Disney? My feelings are that due to the cost and difficulty of a vacation at Disney World, it is starting to become a “one and done” destination.
There’s also the death of a thousand cuts theory. Too many upcharge events that make it look like Disney doesn’t care about the middle class, too much involvement in political situations, and too much disassociation from the traditionalists. They add up.
I wouldn't be surprised if a large part of it would be the confusion and disdain of genie+.
There are hardcore Disney fans who will maintain brand loyalty no matter what, but the overwhelming consensus I'm hearing from friends who don't fall into that group is that Walt Disney World simply isn't a good value anymore. Between rising prices, longer lines due to Genie+, very few quality new attractions (especially that aren't at the expense of a beloved favorite), and cuts resulting in significantly reduced service quality, very few that have visited post-pandemic left feeling like they wanted to go back. I personally opted out of spending any time at WDW in 2022 after my subpar visit in 2021, and even if I do wind up going this year there's a good chance I'll be passing on Disney once again as I've been enjoying not only Universal but also SeaWorld & Busch Gardens more in the past couple years.
Niles will never admit this due to his overwhelming liberal slant on this subject, but WDW has become micro target for about a year. I know and work with others here in Florida that have had enough. The regular AP holders were denounced by Disney as bottom of the ladder and unwanted due to our lack of spending. Yet when the higher AP levels become available again, they didn’t sell out like CA. Water bottles in the water at Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain unpainted, no drive to open Tron before UO opens Epic. Cast Members have become aloof. And now the best part Robert, the wokeness you love. The majority of the rest of the country doesn’t. And the fans that grew up on squeaky clean Disney sure as don’t. The guy with the beard dressed as a Fairy Godmother assistant. The ‘violence’ stripped from Indiana Jones. The horrific debacle of rethemed Spash that had absolutely zero perceived racism. A publicity held company using shareholder money to fight a war against a state law backed by the citizens of Florida and had no bearing on Disney. Conservative America is voting with their wallets yet again, you just won’t admit it. Disney was the original Bud Light
I think we’re about to go sideways.
Price, reservations, value for money elsewhere where you don't spend the day in the park glued to your mobile phone checking apps so add uninteruppted immersive experience at the other parks to the list. History tells us hubris is a very dangerous trait.
I wonder if focusing on the numbers at Disney theme parks misses a bigger answer. Could it be that people are at least partially motivated to visit the parks by how they feel generally about Disney entertainment, and on that score, 2022 was not a great year for Disney. Turning Red, Lightyear, and Encanto all lost buckets of money and were not drivers of Disney good will. The three Marvel contributions (Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther) did better but none got past the billion dollar threshold. The live action Pinocchio was widely perceived as awful. A lot of factors go into deciding to visit a theme park, but maybe some people thought that, as an entertainment company, Disney wasn't very entertaining.
I can not get over the number of people that are willing to believe a company traded on the New York stock exchange is woke or even anything beyond slightly left of center.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Unless I am mistaken, there is a missing caveat in Robert's assessment about the TEA/AECOM report: It's an estimate. The publisher does not show the math specific to the calculations related to any of the parks.
This means the Magic Kingdom may have welcomed less than 17 million. Universal may have welcomed millions more. Hell, Sea World might be the number one park in Central Florida.
Absent any real numbers and a comprehensive presentation of the report's methodology, drawing conclusions about the published calculations has little value.