Big Hero 6 land nears debut at Disney California Adventure

The first phase of San Fransokyo Square will open at Disney California Adventure next month, as the transformation of the current Pacific Wharf area continues.

Disneyland announced today that the new Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería will open in mid-July, on the north side of Cocina Cucamonga. Lucky Fortune Cookery also will switch to its new San Fransokyo menu at the same time. Over the following month, the remaining locations in Pacific Wharf will switch to their new San Fransokyo themes, with the conversion scheduled to be complete by mid-August.

Those changes will include the renaming of the current Pacific Wharf Cafe to Aunt Cass Café, named for Hiro's aunt in "Big Hero 6," the 2014 Disney Animation movie based on the Marvel Comics team.



Concept art courtesy Disney

Rita's Baja Blenders will become Rita's Turbine Blenders, which now is "owned and named after the repair technician who maintains the floating wind turbine, resembling a giant koi fish, that sits atop the structure," according to Disney's new backstory for the margarita stand.

On the south side of the area, Hiro and Baymax will greet fans outside the Hamada Bot Shop, which will be next to San Fransokyo Maker's Market, a new merchandise location decorated with decommissioned battle bots, including Hiro's Megabot.

Disney hasn't yet revealed details on the new menus that will be coming to San Fransokyo's food and beverage locations, except to note that the will reflect the expected mix of California and Japanese influences. Stay tuned for more details.

