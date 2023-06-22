Round-up: Go extreme with new character meets, shows and rides

Today we have for you a round-up of the week's other news regarding new theme park entertainment and attractions.

Following yesterday's news that Marvel's Nick Fury now is greeting guests for a limited time inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, the Disneyland Resort also has announced that Indiana Jones will be appearing in Adventureland beginning June 30. Again, the character appearance is just for a limited time - long enough to get more guests buzzing about the new "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" movie.

On the topic of Disney-released films, Midsummer Scream will be celebrating this summer's release of Disney's new Haunted Mansion movie with a panel, Happy Haunts Materialize! Behind the Scenes of Disney’s Haunted Mansion. Producer Jonathan Eirich, Costume Designer Jeffrey Kurland and Editor Phillip Bartell will talk about the movie and its creation on Sunday, July 30 at the Long Beach Convention Center. Tickets for three-day Halloween and haunt convention, which will include presentations on Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, Knott's Scary Farm and Six Flags Fright Fest are on sale now at MidsummerScream.org.

Sticking with the Halloween beat for the moment, Minnesota's Mall of America has announced that it will partner American Monsters to produce a new 45,000-square-foot haunt attraction this fall. The experience will include themed sets, dozens of scareactors, media and special effects, and an original soundtrack, as well as specialty bars with themed cocktails and food.

"More than a great haunt, this is truly an exciting night out," American Monsters CEO Charlotte Huggins said. "After a shot of Liquid Courage, guests will step inside a world of creepy Louisiana bayous and graveyards, to come face-to-face with supernatural terror and a creature out for revenge. We are excited to bring our chilling story to guests at Mall of America, the Midwest epicenter of entertainment."

The haunt will open September 15 and run through October 31 on Level 2, South of the mall. Tickets are expected to go on sale in August.

Elsewhere in the Midwest, Iowa's Adventureland is opening two new rides: Draken Falls, a Viking-themed log flume, and Flying Viking, a Zamperla Junior coaster.

"Adventureland is committed to providing an exceptional adventure for all guests, from the moment they enter the park until the moment they leave," Adventureland General Manager Mike Lusky said. "These attractions represent the culmination of years of planning, and we are confident that they will deliver unparalleled thrills and excitement for our visitors."

The new rides officially open to all this Saturday, June 24, with previews for season passholders this afternoon. Our travel partner is selling discounted tickets to Adventureland, with savings up to $26. You can find links to discounts for more Palace Entertainment parks in our post from last week.

Meanwhile, Holiday World has brought back its "Holidays in the Sky" drone and fireworks spectacular, adding another 100 drones this season, bringing the fleet up to 400.

"Adding 100 additional drones has taken this show to new heights," Lauren Crosby, Director of Entertainment and Fourth-Generation Owner of Holiday World, said. "It seemed impossible that we could top last year’s show, but our team was up to the challenge."

Holidays in the Sky runs nightly at the Santa Claus, Indiana park through July 30. For hotel and ticket packages, please see our partner's Holiday World Stay & Play page.

Finally, back on the west coast, Legoland California has opened GO Xtreme!, a new extreme sports show on Fun Town Stage.



Photo courtesy Legoland California

The show features professional skateboarders, BMX riders, scooter riders, and Cyr wheel athletes, all performing stunts and tricks on the halfpipe stage. And from now through July 21, park visitors can participate in an interactive GO Xtreme! contest once each day for a chance to win four tickets to this summer's X Games in Ventura, California. For tickets to the park, please see our partner's Legoland California tickets page.

